Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.

You must be a U.S. Citizen or national.

You may be required to submit a financial disclosure statement.

You must be suitable for federal employment.

You may be required to complete a one year probationary period.

You may be required to complete a two year probationary period.

Registered for Selective Service, if applicable.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must have 1 year (52 weeks) of specialized experience at the next lower band or level equivalent to the GS-13 in the Federal Service, or comparable private/public sector experience which has equipped the applicant with the skills and knowledge to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience as experience that demonstrates a comprehensive and practical knowledge of a wide range of information, personnel, facilities and property management concepts, principles, practices, and technologies; knowledge of Federal facilities and property management policies, practices, and relevant organizations; the ability to manage and lead staff; and independently analyze and develop difficult and complex facilities and property management policies and programs.The ability to lift and carry 50 pounds, climb ladders, visually inspect items, be exposed to normal industrial hazards and squeeze into tight spaces is preferred but not required.

There is no education requirement for this position.

This is not a bargaining unit position.



Based on the staffing needs, additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.



Selectee may be required to file a Financial Disclosure Statement.



Travel and relocation expenses will not be paid for by the GAO.



Males born after 12/31/59 and at least 18 years of age must be registered with the Selective Service System.



Please be aware that applicants will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. If selected, at the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306.



If you are selected for this position, you will be subject to a determination of your suitability for Federal employment.



The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s policy is to provide equal employment opportunity for all regardless of race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or gender identity.



The U.S. GAO is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service. Initial appointments, permanent or indefinite, to the GAO require completion of a one-year or two-year probationary period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The questionnaire will assess your qualifications for the job. If you meet all of the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans. Please make sure that your responses to the assessment questions are supported in your resume. Follow all instructions carefully as incomplete answers, errors, or omissions may affect your rating. Your rating will be invalid if you fail to include a narrative reply to any assessment question(s) that requires further explanation or your reply is "see resume."



All applicants will be rated based on their responses to the assessment questions, in conjunction with the following Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA’s):



• Extensive knowledge of a wide range of engineering concepts, principles, and practices required in the operation and facilities management of buildings, allowing for development of new approaches, or procedures to accomplish work assignments.

• Expert knowledge in developing statements of work that detail contract requirements supporting operations through the various stages of contracts including development, negotiation, award, administration, and evaluation.

• Expert knowledge of policies and procedures and other regulations appropriate to the execution and delivery of construction projects.

• Expert knowledge of facility lease management, including the ability to collaborate with GSA program experts regarding federal space acquisition, maintenance, renewal, and termination.



Veterans Preference applies to this announcement. For more information regarding veterans’ preference please visit http://www.fedshirevets.gov/index.aspx

