Occasional travel - Occasional travel to GAO field office locations may be required.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Selective Service registration if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.

Completion of a probationary period may be required.

Selectee must be able to meet/maintain suitability & security requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Candidates must possess the education (if applicable) and specialized experience as stated for this position.



All requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

Applicants must have at least one year (52 weeks) of specialized experience at the next lower band or level equivalent to the GS-13 in the federal service, or comparable public / private sector experience.Specialized experience for this position is defined as experience demonstrating expert knowledge of a wide range of concepts, principles and methodologies related to employee relations management; and skill in applying this knowledge to issues related to performance management, employee conduct and discipline issues, and to the arbitration of grievances. Additionally, applicants must possess experience managing and implementing a telework program for an agency in accordance with applicable laws, policies and guidelines.

This position does not have an educational requirement.

This is a non-bargaining unit position.



Based on staffing needs, additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.



Selectee will be required to file a Financial Disclosure Statement.



Travel and relocation expenses will not be paid for by the GAO.



Selectees will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. At the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306.



Selectees will be subject to a determination of suitability for Federal employment.



GAO provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees with disabilities. To request accommodation, please email ReasonableAccommodation@gao.gov.



GAO's policy is to provide equal employment opportunity for all regardless of race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or gender identity.



GAO is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service. Initial appointments, permanent or indefinite, to the GAO require completion of a probationary period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

If you meet the qualification requirements stated, you will be further rated based on your responses to the assessment questions and placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



Please make sure that your responses to the assessment questions are supported in your resume and follow all instructions carefully. If you provide incomplete answers, fail to provide a narrative response to any assessment question(s) that requires further explanation, or if your response to an assessment question is "see resume,” your rating may be affected or you may be determined ineligible.



All applicants will be rated based on their responses to the assessment questions, in conjunction with the following Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA’s):



- Comprehensive knowledge of laws related to employee relations issues in order to evaluate and make recommendations regarding overall plans and proposals for human capital projects.



- In depth knowledge of methods and techniques of fact finding, analysis, and resolution of complex problems and the development of action plans to resolve problems.



- Demonstrated ability to develop and implement telework programs, including establishment of program goals and objectives, development of detailed program plans with target and milestones, preparation and implementation of telework programs, and modification of programs to resolve problems.



- Ability to effectively present complex ideas and options to a wide range of audiences.



Veterans Preference applies to this announcement. For more information regarding veterans preference please visit: Vets

