Recreation Specialist NF-03

5 days left

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Fort Belvoir, Virginia
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
  • Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required
  • Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position
  • A one year probationary period may be required
  • Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check
  • Completed and signed DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty
  • Must complete pre-employment physical and finger prints
    • Experience OR a combination of experience and education that provided the knowledge of the goals, principles, methods, and techniques of recreation programs and an understanding of the interests of individuals or groups. Completion of the requirements for a bachelor's degree with major study in outdoor recreation and parks; recreation management; youth, public, urban or community recreation; or special population recreation is qualifying experience.

    BEST QUALIFIED applicants will be contacted first for interview consideration. All other applicants will be referred as requested.


    Experience with Warrior Adventure Quest

    Experience with Outdoor Recreation Programming

    Experience planning and executing trips

    Experience planning special events

    Experience working with hunting programs? Do you have any objections to working with harvested animals?


    Must be available to work early mornings, late nights, weekends, holidays and a flexible schedule within a 24 hour day

    Bachelor's degree with major study in outdoor recreation and parks; recreation management; youth, public, urban or community recreation

    • Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.
    • Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move ?is not in the Government's interest.
    • Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf
    • Applications are valid for ?90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:

    • NAF Preference - Involuntarily Separated From the Military
    • NAF Preference - Spouse Employment Preference (SEP)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Business Based Action
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Current Appropriated Funds Employee CNE (APF)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Current/Former NAF Employee (CNE/FNE)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Outside Applicant Veteran (OAV)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Spouse/Widow/Parent of Veteran (OAV)

    Read more Security clearance Not Applicable


