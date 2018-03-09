Not required

Successfully complete a background investigation.

Applicants must submit transcripts at time of application.

Must be enrolled in summer and/or into Spring 2018 semester.

List of Department of Education accredited institutions: http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx

In addition to the grade specific educational requirements, applicants may also qualify based on specialized experience. Specialized experience is defined as an introductory knowledge of statistical software, such as SAS, STATA, SPSS (GS-5 level); one year of GS-5 level experience using statistical software, such as SAS, STATA, SPSS (GS-7 level); or one year of GS-7 level experience using statistical software, such as SAS, STATA, SPSS to perform quantitative analysis on large sets of data relevant to trading or energy markets (GS-9 level). CANDIDATES MUST PROVIDE TRANSCRIPTS IN ORDER FOR COURSE WORK TO BE VERIFIED; FAILURE TO INCLUDE TRANSCRIPTS WILL RESULT IN CANDIDATES NOT BEING CONSIDERED; TRANSCRIPTS MUST BE SUBMITTED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. Full performance GS-05 is the GS-05. Full performance GS-07 is the GS-07. Full performance GS-09 is the GS-09. At time of appointment candidates must meet the qualification requirements.

You must submit all required information by the closing date. If materials are not received, your resume will be evaluated solely on the information available and you may not receive full consideration or may not be considered eligible. The materials you send with your resume will not be returned. If you are selected at a grade lower than the highest shown in this listing, you will be placed under a career development plan and can be non-competitively promoted when you successfully complete the requirements for the higher grade. Relocation expenses will not be paid.



**Telework is NOT authorized for this position. Incumbent will be required to physically report to FERC Headquaters in Washington, DC.



