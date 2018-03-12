Occasional travel - Periodic travel may be required

EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS (ECQs):



1) Leading Change: Ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals.

Creativity and Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking and Vision



2) Leading People: Ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission and goals. Ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.

Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others and Team Building



3) Results Driven: Ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.

Accountability, Customer Service, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving and Technical Credibility



4) Business Acumen: Ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.

Financial Management, Human Capital Management and Technology Management



5) Building Coalitions: Ability to build coalitions internally and with other federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve goals.

Partnering, Political Savvy and Influencing/Negotiating



Technical Competencies:



Experience in managing complex technology-intensive programs for a large organization. Technical experience in state-of-the-art computer and communications technology. Experience in structured decision-making in a highly complex environment that involves multiple stakeholders, both internal and external, business priorities and financial and human resource constraints. Knowledge of concepts and applications of enterprise level strategic planning for telecommunications, data networks and computer-based systems.

To be minimally qualified for this position you must provide evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level managerial capability and directly related to the skills and abilities outlined in the Executive Core Qualifications as defined below. Typically experience of this nature will have been gained at or above the GS-15 level in the federal government or equivalent level leadership experience with the state or local government, private sector, or non-government organization. At this level, you would have typically been responsible for planning, directing and evaluating work that included managing and/or supervising other managers. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g.; Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g.; professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. You must demonstrate in your application significant achievements, increasing levels of responsibility as a manager, and a solid record of successful professional performance.To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

If selected for this position, you will be required to:



Complete a one-year probationary period (unless already completed).

Senior Executive Service employees are required to be geographically mobile to accomplish the Services's mission.

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment.

Provide information to successfully complete a background investigation. Applicants must have a successfully adjudicated FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check) and a NACI or equivalent.

Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9 (http://www.uscis.gov/files/form/I-9_IFR_02-02-09.pdf); one must be a valid state or federal government-issued picture identification. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S. Employees must maintain PIV credential eligibility during their service with the Department of the Treasury.

A pre-employment federal income tax verification.

Federal law requires verification of identity and employment eligibility of all persons hired to work in the United States. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) participates in e-Verify (Employment Verification) and may provide information from your Form I-9 to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and/or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to secure a work authorization. You will receive written instructions and contact information for SSA and DHS if this information cannot be confirmed.

1. Applicants meeting the minimum qualification requirements will be eligible for consideration in this process. Applicants will be rated based on the quality and extent of their leadership skills, technical experience and accomplishments, as described in their Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ) and Technical Competency (TC) narratives (defined above).



2. Applicants are required to submit separate narrative statements specifically addressing the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Technical Competencies (TCs). These narratives are mandatory for consideration in the process. The ECQs describe the leadership skills needed to succeed in the Senior Executive Service and are in addition to the specific technical competencies. To assess the executive potential of each candidate, applicants must demonstrate, with specific examples, how their experience is relevant to exercising leadership in each ECQ. A concise executive summary must show where and when the qualifications were obtained, the organizational setting in which the experience was acquired (e.g.; organizational size, level, and assigned fiscal resources) and a narrative discussion of the qualifications.



3. For noncompetitive consideration:



a. Current or former Senior Executive applicants are not required to address the ECQs but it is MANDATORY to address the TCs for this position in narrative format and you must submit a SF-50 that documents your career appointment status in the SES.



b. SES Candidate Development Program (SESCDP) applicants who have not been placed on a career Senior Executive appointment are not required to address the ECQs, but it is MANDATORY to address the TCs for this position in narrative format and also submit a copy of your OPM-QRB certification.



4. Applicants will be evaluated by a Senior Executive Panel and those determined best qualified may be referred to participate in a selection interview.



5. If selected, you must be certified by an OPM Qualifications Review Board (QRB), unless you are a current or former OPM certified SES executive. You must receive certification before you can be appointed to the position.



Additional information about the SES and Executive Core Qualifications is available at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/executive-core-qualifications/#url=Overview

