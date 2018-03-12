Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Completed and signed DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty

Must have or be able to obtain a current American Red Cross First Aid and CPR/AED training certification

If water rafting is part of the duties, satisfactory completion of required Raft Guide Training must be completed within three weeks of appointment

Must be able to lift 50lbs.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoMust have knowledge of and experience in a wide variety of Outdoor Recreation pursuits. Applicants pursuing a degree in Recreation Management, Outdoor Recreation, or a related field, and in the process of completing an internship or fieldwork program will be considered highly qualified.

Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government's interest.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf

Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

