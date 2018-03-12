Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel Less than 25% for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Background or Security Investigation: This is a critical sensitive position which requires a Public Trust background investigation. The individual selected for this position is required to obtain and maintain a Public Trust security determination to occupy a critical sensitive position within the agency as a condition of employment.



Must be a U.S. Citizen

You must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the NH-0343-II (GS-11) pay band in the Federal service. Specialized experience is defined as experience in workforce systems such as providing data and dashboard validation for meetings, Learning Asset Reviews, and final metric charts.Volunteer Experience: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education is not substitutable for specialized experience for this grade level.

DAU has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security, and thrift savings; health, life, and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. DAU employees enjoy flexible work schedules, transit subsidy, and the opportunity to telecommute.



Defense Acquisition University (DAU) uses Expedited Hiring Authority to recruit and appoint qualified individuals directly into shortage category or critical need acquisition positions.



Initial Probationary Period: You will be required to serve an initial probationary period of one year if one has not already been completed.



Drug Testing: This position may be subject to random drug testing.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): You must be well qualified for the position to receive special selection priority under the ICTAP. A qualified ICTAP eligible achieving a score of 85 or above will be considered "well qualified". For more information, go to: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap



Special Hiring Authorities: You may be considered for the vacancy if you are eligible for a special appointment authority such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam Era and disabled veterans; volunteers returned from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. For more information, visit the following OPM websites: USAJOBS Resource Center: http://www.usajobs.gov/ResourceCenter; VetsInfo Guide: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/.



Military Spouse Preference (MSP): You may be eligible for MSP, if you are the spouse of an active duty military member and you are ranked among the best qualified for this vacancy.



Reemployed Annuitants: Department of Defense has the authority to hire annuitants without reduction in pay. For more information, go to: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.



This position is subject to reassignment requirements, in accordance with the DISA Civilian Workforce Agility, Mobility, and Development Program.



Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives are NOT authorized.



This notice is issued under the Expedited Hiring Authority. Using Office of Personnel Management (OPM) approved government-wide expedited hire authorities, agencies may appoint candidates directly to jobs, without regard to the provisions of Title 5 U.S.C. 3309 through 3318, for which OPM determines that there is a severe shortage of candidates or a critical hiring need.



Veterans Preference: Veterans preference does not apply under this Expedited Hiring Authority (EHA).



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

HR will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. Applicants meeting the basic requirements will be further evaluated by information provided in the Assessment Questionnaire. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies:

