Relocation expenses reimbursed Noapplicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the federal service); experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSA's) and other characteristics to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled, in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.analyzing and evaluating organizational programs on employee hours of duty, leave and employee occupational health policy; organizing new hire physicals and statutory physicals; providing expert technical advice to program managers and operating HR Offices on hours of duty, leave and employee occupational health policy; and assessing program administration of employee Occupational Health policy and guidance related to physicals, examinations and evaluations, fitness for duty, health maintenance programs, vaccinations, and health & wellness, to ensure consistent application and statutory compliance.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the federal service); experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSA's) and other characteristics to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled, in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Specialized experience includes: analyzing and evaluating organizational programs on employee hours of duty, leave and employee occupational health policy; administering agency programs for new hire physicals and statutory physicals; and evaluating program administration of employee Occupational Health policy and guidance related to physicals, examinations and evaluations, fitness for duty, health maintenance programs, vaccinations, and health & wellness, to ensure consistent application and statutory compliance; providing expert technical advice to program managers and operating HR Offices on hours of duty, leave and employee occupational health policy; and develop broad policies and provide written guidance on worklife and benefit programs to implement new legislation, regulation and court decisions.Your resume must reflect the required specialized experience described above for the grade specified.The work is mainly sedentary, except for walkingto local meetings and carrying briefcasesand luggage when in travel status.Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-XX position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-XX grade level. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials. More than one SF-50 may need to be submitted to prove eligibility. Be aware, a General Pay Adjustment or Award SF-50 will not show when time-in-grade was met.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for non-competitive reinstatement and current employees applying under the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA).

There is no educational substitution for the GS-12 and GS-13 grade level(s).

