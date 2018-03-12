Museum Project Manager
Help
Qualification requirements, including one year time-in-grade at the next lower grade level for promotion candidates, must be met within 30 days of the job announcement closing date.
For information on qualification requirements, see Qualification Standards Handbook for General Schedule Positions viewable on the web at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:
- Ability to provide leadership on long term, complex and difficult projects involving new approaches and state of the art efforts.
- Knowledge of contracting policies and procedures to administer a variety of complex contracts.
- Ability to create, manage and track complex project budgets.
- Expert knowledge of museum programs and exhibitions, collections procedures and media to be able to manage exhibition projects.
- Oral communication skills to be able to discuss issues, negotiate resolutions to project concerns, and disseminate detailed project information.
To preview questions please click here.
