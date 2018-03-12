Not required

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt.

US citizenship.

You must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

You must be taking at least a half-time course load.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.



You must answer all job-related questions in the NSF eRecruit questionnaire.



All online applicants must provide a valid email address. If your email address is inaccurate or your mailbox is full or blocked, you may not receive important communication that could affect your consideration for this position.



This position is in the bargaining unit.

To apply for the GS-3 level job, you must have 6 months of full-time clerical experience OR 1 year of education above the high school (e.g., be going into your sophomore year of college).





To apply for the GS-4 level job, you must have 1 year of full-time clerical experience OR 2 years of education above high school (e.g., be going into your junior year of college).





To apply for the GS-5 level job, you must have 1 year of full-time experience at the GS-4 level OR Successfully completed four full years of education above high school level.

A combination of education and experience can also be used to qualify for all levels.

Education may be substituted for experience as described in “Qualifications."



All Education must be accredited by an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement.) Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accredited institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants may verify accreditation at the following website: Accreditation.



PLEASE NOTE: Certificate program is defined as post-secondary education in a qualifying educational institution equal to at least one academic year of full-time study that's part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational, or business school curriculum.

For additional information on the NSF eRecruit system, please visit our NSF eRecruit Applicant Guide.



This announcement may be used to fill like positions in other organizations within the National Science Foundation.



Relocation expenses will not be paid.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicant qualifications will be assessed based on the level of completed education and relevant work experience at the closing date of the announcement. Category rating procedures will be used to rank and select eligibles. Based on your responses to the occupational questionnaire, you will be assigned a score. Your score will determine in which of three categories you will be placed: Excellent, Very Good, or Good. Under this process, veterans will be assigned to the appropriate category (without additional preference points) and then placed at the top of their category.



Veterans with service-connected disability of 10% or more will be placed at the top of the highest quality category.



The information contained in your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine the degree to which you meet the competencies required of this position. Please ensure you answer all questions accurately. Your responses are subject to verification. In support of your responses provided in the Occupational Questionnaire, your resume should include verbiage that describes your experience relative to the position for which you are applying and provide examples that show the depth of knowledge, level of skill, or degree of ability you possess. If your application does not support your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire or your application is not complete, it may affect your evaluation or result in your name being removed from further consideration.



Applicants eligible for selection preference under the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) or CTAP must meet the agency definition of "well qualified." In NSF categories, this means at least “Very Good.”

