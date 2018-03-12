Not required

Background and/or Security Investigation required.

You must be a U.S. citizen.

If your resume is incomplete, you may not be considered for this vacancy.

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

You must be suitable for Federal employment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Time-after-competitive-appointment restrictions apply.



Security Clearance: This position requires a Public Trust/Background Investigation. Any required investigations and clearances must be completed before the selectee can be placed in the position.

Applying laws, policies, regulations, Executive Orders, case law precedent of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board and Federal Courts;

Utilizing problem solving techniques to address complex issues And

Planning short and long range program goals and objectives.

You must possess 52 weeks of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-9 grade level that has equipped you with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience which should include work activities such as, but not limited to providing information about EEO laws and practices; conducting interviews; and reviewing statistics on personnel practicesYou must possess 52 weeks of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level that has equipped you with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience which should include work activities such as, but not limited to demonstrating experience applying the knowledge of the Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity provisions of the law; analyzing data to formulate recommendations or solutions to issues; summarizing findings concisely in oral and written communication; and managing activities relative to controlling the complaint and counselor system.You must possess 52 weeks of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level that has equipped you with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience which should include work activities such as, but not limited to:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This position and/or series do not have an educational requirement.

CTAP and ICTAP candidates will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position by attaining at least a rating of 85 out of 100. Information about CTAP eligibility is on the Office of Personnel Management's Career Transition Resources website at: www.opm.gov/ctap.



CTAP applicants MUST submit the following documents:



A copy of your RIF separation notice, notice of proposed removal for failure to relocate; a Certificate of Expected Separation (CES); or certification that you are in a surplus organization or occupation (this could be a position abolishment letter, a notice eligibility for discontinued service retirement, or similar notice). A copy of your SF-50 "Notification of Personnel Action", noting current position, grade level, and duty location; A copy of your latest performance appraisal including your rating; and Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.

A copy of your RIF separation notice, notice of proposed removal for failure to relocate; notice of disability annuity termination; certification from your former agency that it cannot place you after your recovery from a compensable injury; or certification from the National Guard Bureau or Military Department that you are eligible for disability retirement. A copy of your SF-50 "Notification of Personnel Action", documenting your RIF separation, noting your positions, grade level, and duty location, and/or Agency certification of inability to place you through RPL, etc.; A copy of your latest performance appraisal including your rating; and Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.

ICTAP applicants MUST submit the following documents:The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that do not fall under competitive examining procedures; however, they may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/ No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview. How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



1. Knowledge federal sector EEO complaint regulations, nondiscrimination laws, and EEOC management directives.



2. Knowledge of case law precedent of the EEOC and MSPB and their application to threshold questions of jurisdictional and procedural sufficiency.



3. Knowledge of federal employment laws, regulations and policies as they apply to federal sector EEO complaints, including theories of discrimination and burdens of proof.



4. Knowledge of personnel systems, policies and regulations.



5. Ability to analyze complex, often conflicting factual records and to apply the relevant laws, regulations, and policies to produce concise, accurate, and legally supportable Final Agency Decisions and Final Orders.

To preview questions please click here.