EEO Specialist (DEU)
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Time-after-competitive-appointment restrictions apply.
Security Clearance: This position requires a Public Trust/Background Investigation. Any required investigations and clearances must be completed before the selectee can be placed in the position.
Or
Substitution of Education in lieu of experience - Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree, or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or LL.M., if related
Or
Combination of education and experience- If using a combination of education and experience only graduate education may be used to qualify an applicant at this grade level.
GS-12: You must possess 52 weeks of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level that has equipped you with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience which should include work activities such as, but not limited to demonstrating experience applying the knowledge of the Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity provisions of the law; analyzing data to formulate recommendations or solutions to issues; summarizing findings concisely in oral and written communication; and managing activities relative to controlling the complaint and counselor system.
GS-13: You must possess 52 weeks of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level that has equipped you with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as experience which should include work activities such as, but not limited to:
- Applying laws, policies, regulations, Executive Orders, case law precedent of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board and Federal Courts;
- Utilizing problem solving techniques to address complex issues And
- Planning short and long range program goals and objectives.
This position and/or series do not have an educational requirement.
CTAP and ICTAP candidates will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position by attaining at least a rating of 85 out of 100. Information about CTAP eligibility is on the Office of Personnel Management's Career Transition Resources website at: www.opm.gov/ctap.
CTAP applicants MUST submit the following documents:
- A copy of your RIF separation notice, notice of proposed removal for failure to relocate; a Certificate of Expected Separation (CES); or certification that you are in a surplus organization or occupation (this could be a position abolishment letter, a notice eligibility for discontinued service retirement, or similar notice).
- A copy of your SF-50 "Notification of Personnel Action", noting current position, grade level, and duty location;
- A copy of your latest performance appraisal including your rating; and
- Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.
- A copy of your RIF separation notice, notice of proposed removal for failure to relocate; notice of disability annuity termination; certification from your former agency that it cannot place you after your recovery from a compensable injury; or certification from the National Guard Bureau or Military Department that you are eligible for disability retirement.
- A copy of your SF-50 "Notification of Personnel Action", documenting your RIF separation, noting your positions, grade level, and duty location, and/or Agency certification of inability to place you through RPL, etc.;
- A copy of your latest performance appraisal including your rating; and
- Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.
- Veterans Recruitment Act (VRA)
- Veterans Employment Opportunities Act (VEOA)
- 30% or more disabled veterans
- Persons with disabilities
- Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)
- Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/ No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview. How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).
The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:
1. Knowledge federal sector EEO complaint regulations, nondiscrimination laws, and EEOC management directives.
2. Knowledge of case law precedent of the EEOC and MSPB and their application to threshold questions of jurisdictional and procedural sufficiency.
3. Knowledge of federal employment laws, regulations and policies as they apply to federal sector EEO complaints, including theories of discrimination and burdens of proof.
4. Knowledge of personnel systems, policies and regulations.
5. Ability to analyze complex, often conflicting factual records and to apply the relevant laws, regulations, and policies to produce concise, accurate, and legally supportable Final Agency Decisions and Final Orders.
To preview questions please click here.
