Not required

Must be a U.S. citizen

Tour of Duty: Full-Time

Security Requirements: Non-Critical Sensitive

Drug Testing Designated Position: No

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service.

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for a Contract Specialist, your qualifications must include:A. Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience that equipped you with the particular competencies to successfully perform the duties of the position, and is directly in or related to this position. To be creditable, specialized experience to qualify at the GS-13 level, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service, military or private sector. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements including time-in-grade (General Schedule (GS) positions only), time-after competitive appointment, minimum qualifications, and any other regulatory requirements by the cut-off/closing date of the announcement. Creditable specialized experience includes:GS-13:Performing pre-award and post-award contracting functions related to utility distribution services and other energy products.Studying the swift change of market conditions and best industry practices in the evolving energy markets..Plans and performs contract administration duties, including analyzing, negotiating, settling contractual agreements, issues, or problems.B. Education: Applicants may not qualify for this position based on education in lieu of specialized experience .Competencies:The assessments for this job will measure:Contract Administration- Post AwardAbility to Conduct SolicitationContract Performance ManagementExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.







For Important General Applicant Information and Definitions go to: http://www.dla.mil/portals/104/documents/careers/GenAppInfoDef.pdf



Reemployed Annuitants: This position does not meet criteria for appointment of Reemployed Annuitants. The DoD criteria for hiring Reemployed Annuitants can be found at: http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/140025/1400.25-V300.pdf



INFORMATION FOR VETERANS is available at: http://www.dla.mil/Careers/Programs/veterans.aspx. As of 23 December 2016, Military retirees seeking to enter federal service in the Department of Defense now require a waiver if they would be appointed within 180 days following their official date of retirement.



DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has established a Drug-Free Federal Workplace Policy. All applicants tentatively selected for DLA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with DLA for a period of six months. This policy extends to random testing for the use of illegal drugs by employees who occupy testing designated positions defined as sensitive in Section 7(d) of Executive Order 12564. The Defense Logistics Agency's Drug Free Workplace Plan's drug testing panel includes testing for the following illegal substances: marijuana, cocaine, opiates (codeine/morphine), 6-Acetylmorphine (heroin), phencyclidine, amphetamines (amphetamine/methamphetamine), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The assessments for this job will measure the following Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Decision Making

Interpersonal Skills

Stress Tolerance



Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be completed and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire and USA Hire assessments. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. If your resume and/or supporting documentation is reviewed and a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.