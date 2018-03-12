Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Background and/or Security Clearance

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Drug testing designated position

Successful completion of a one-year probationary period is required (unless already completed).

Oral Communication

Planning and Evaluating

Security

Writing

GS-09: Must have (1) one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07 Federal grade level performing duties assisting in the planning, organizing, and execution of security related functions; assisting in developing specific Division-wide security procedures; and assisting in conducting the oversight review of physical, personnel and information security matters.OrHave a Master's or equivalent graduate degree; or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree OR a LL.B or J.D. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work.OrHave a combination of both, experience and education.GS-11: Must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-09 Federal grade level performing duties assisting in the planning, organizing, and execution of security related functions; developing specific Division-wide security procedures; and conducting the oversight review of physical, personnel and information security matters.OrHave a Ph.D or equivalent doctoral degree OR 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree OR LL.M., if related.OrHave a combination of both, experience and education.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competencies in the following areas:

All non-DEA applicants must complete a drug use questionnaire. Applicants who are found, through investigation or personal admission, to have experimented with or used narcotics or dangerous drugs, except those medically prescribed, will not be considered for employment with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Exceptions to this policy may be made for applicants who admit to limited youthful and experimental use of marijuana. Such applicants may be considered for employment if there is no evidence of regular, confirmed usage, and the full-field background investigation and results of other steps in the process are otherwise favorable. Compliance with this policy is an essential requirement of the position.



It is highly suggested that you complete the Drug Questionnaire form when submitting your application package. However, if you do not complete and submit this form with your application package, it will not disqualify you from the application process. You will be asked to complete the Drug Questionnaire form before extended a conditional offer. Click here to access the Drug Questionnaire.



To submit your completed Drug Questionnaire please follow the instructions for uploading in the "How to Apply" section of this announcement.



