Not required

Ability to satisfactorily complete background investigation - National Agency Check with Written Inquires (NACI), upon hiring and renew every 5 years.

Must develop a working knowledge of the activities and assigned area of responsibility.Must have the ability to render decisions and the ability to influence others in obtaining coopeation and assistance. Must present a neat, well groomed appearance at all times. Must be able to obtain a valid health card. The work involves long periods of standin, bending and walking. Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays. Work may involve working outdoors in heat and cold.

Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Spouse Preference does not apply to NF 04 and NF 05 positions. Please clearly identify in your application that you are asking for spouse preference and complete the Request for Military Spouse Preference form and submit a copy of current PCS orders. Failure to submit current PCS orders with application will prevent spousal preference from being granted. Acceptance or declination of a regular full or part-time non-appropriated or appropriated fund position ends your ability to claim this preference.

Some positions have special requirements. In these cases selection is tentative pending satisfactory completion of these requirements. Applicants may be required to provide proof of education, etc. All selections are contingent upon the obtaining of satisfactory employment reference checks.

As a condition of employment, the selected individual will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit/Electronic Fund Transfer program.

SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 and at least 18 years of age, employment law (5 U.S.C. 3328) requires that you must register with the Selective Service System (military draft), unless you meet certain exemptions. If applicable, failure to register will prevent you from being considered for employment. To register, please visit the Selective Service web site at https://www.sss.gov/default.htm.

The Department of the Navy is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor.

The Department of the Navy provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants with disabilities who believe they require reasonable accommodation should contact our Human Resource Office to ensure that the Department of the Navy can consider such requests. The decision to grant an accommodation will be made on a case by case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All resumes will be reviewed to determine if they meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement, and will be rated based on the information provided in the resume to determine the level of knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to the job requirements. Using the qualifications of the position, a predetermined rating criterion of KSAs will be used for each resume. Best qualified applicants will be referred to the hiring manager. The selecting official may choose to conduct interviews.