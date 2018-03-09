Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

1. All projects require basic knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.



2. MUST be first time participant in the AFC Folklife Internship Program.



3. Program participants from previous years not eligible to reapply.

1. Familiarity with concepts relevant to preserving and presenting folklife and cultural heritage. Internship is open to non-students and students alike, so there are multiple ways to demonstrate qualification:- through completion of substantive coursework in fields such as folklore, ethnomusicology, American studies, anthropology, heritage studies, or library and archives management of cultural materials; or- equivalent experience working in the field with communities on cultural heritage documentation, presentation, and/or preservation2. MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR FULL TEN WEEK PERIOD at $700 per week.3. Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of a personnel security/suitability investigation.4. Resume (either uploaded or created using the).5. Completed Form OF-306 (Declaration for Federal Employment) available at http://www.opm.gov/forms/pdf_fill/of0306.pdf. You must use the October 2011 version of this form. The form must be filled out completely, signed legibly and dated in ink. Incomplete OF-306 forms will not be accepted. Scan and upload the signed form and submit the form at the time of application.6. If applicable: latest transcript from the current or most recently attended college or university; unofficial copy acceptable.7. Cover letter stating professional objectives and relevant professional skills; include language abilities if relevant. The cover letter should clearly identify your top 2 project choices and why you have chosen them.8. Contact information for two (2) references who can speak to your knowledge, skills, and abilities when it comes to professional aptitude in project-driven work environments.







The Library of Congress is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and persons with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a complete application package that is received by the closing date of this announcement. This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify ADA@loc.gov. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. Applicants with disabilities may be considered under special hiring procedures and must submit an appropriate certificate of eligibility when applying for this position. The date of certification must be within one year of the vacancy closing date. For more information contact the selective placement program coordinator at 202-707-6362 or email spp@loc.gov. The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States and is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service. Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of an appropriate personnel security/suitability investigation. The Library reserves the right to fill a lesser or greater number of vacancies indicated during the life of this vacancy announcement.







You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Completed application packages will be forwarded to selecting officials in American Folklife Center (AFC) who will interview with promising applicants, based on the application package and desired skills.

