? Must be a US citizen or national

? Registered with the Selective Service, if a male born after 12-31-1959

? Be at least 18 years old and obtain a favorable security determination

? Subject to pre-employment and random drug tests

? Direct Deposit is required

? RELOCATION EXPENSES WILL NOT BE PAID

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAll applicants must meet the qualification requirements outlined below to be considered minimally qualified for this position. The qualification requirements are in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standards. ALL QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MET BY THE CLOSING DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.: Must be accepted or enrolled at an accredited graduate school in pursuit of an advanced degree.Applicants will not be considered if they do not meet every key requirement. As outlined in this announcement, all applicants must be enrolled in a degree seeking academic program.Proof of enrollment for the duration of the internship must be provided within the application package to include student transcripts or class schedule.Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.

If selected, you are required to complete a background investigation suitability check and pre-employment drug screening.

If selected, you are required to show proof of enrollment in a degree seeking academic program for the dates of the internship.

Interns will be provided Transportation Subsidy Benefits, based on the current Federal TSBP regulations. http://www.wmata.com/business/employer_fare_program/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is completed in its entirety, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. Qualified applicants will be referred to the hiring manager for further consideration and possible interviews.