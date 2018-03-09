Occasional travel - Some travel may be required.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Must submit to a drug test to screen for illegal drug use.

A final offer of employment is contingent upon a negative drug test result.

This position requires a Secret clearance.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses will be authorized.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

All Candidates must possess a J.D. or LL.B degree from an accredited law school;Must be a member in good standing of the appropriate licensing authority of any state, territory of the United States, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico or District of Columbia bar.To qualify for the GS-13 level position, must: have successfully completed at least one full year of professional legal experience as a practicing attorney equivalent to the GS-12 level in the Federal service as reflected in the nature and complexity of casework and legal issues for which responsible, the level of responsibility exercised, and the degree to which such experience equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities required to successfully perform the duties of this position.The Office of Personnel management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule, C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

If you are including education on your resume, report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. For further information on the evaluation of foreign education, refer to the U.S. Department of Education's web site at click here

Applicants will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. At the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306. Certain responses on the form could pose a problem with suitability for employment determinations.



If you are selected for this position, you will be subject to a determination of your suitability for Federal employment. All selectees are subject to an appropriate investigation as a condition of placement into this position. Certain investigation levels may automatically require a credit check after initial job qualifications have been met. For those positions that do not automatically require a credit check, it may later be required if the initial investigation surfaces a potential issue. Visit: OPM Mythbuster



DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about your rights and responsibilities at click here



Recruitment incentives may be authorized.



Moving expenses will be paid in accordance with appropriate regulations.



If selection is made below the full performance level, the incumbent may be promoted up to the target grade without further competition, if all legal and regulatory requirements are met and when recommended by the supervisor. However, promotion to the full performance level is not guaranteed and is dependent on successful performance at the lower grade level(s).



All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit.



More than 1 selection may be made from this announcement if additional identical vacancies in the same title, series, grade, and unit occur within 90 days from the date the certificate was issued.



If you need a reasonable accommodation for the application and hiring process, please contact 202-795-6307. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis. Visit Reasonable Accommodation

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Qualified candidates will be rated by comparing each candidate's qualifications to the skills and experience pertinent to the position to be filled. Experience, education, training, awards, and performance will be considered. The following factors are of particular importance to the position to be filled, and applicants should provide specific detailed information in these areas as part of their application. These areas must be addressed in a document separate from the resume and submitted as part of the application package.

-Demonstrated knowledge of Physical Disability Evaluation System (PDES) principles, regulations, procedures and laws sufficient to provide legal advice at the earliest planning stages of PDES process.



-Demonstrated ability to effectively brief high level military and civilian officials, and to analyze/advise, on sensitive PDES issues/cases.



-Confident and persuasive oral presentation skills, together with display of appropriate protocol, are essential.



-Demonstrated knowledge of a large and complex body of law in which precedents are frequently conflicting or nonexistent in order to provide advice on PDES.



-Demonstrated knowledge of negotiation techniques to advise management in the development of pre-negotiation strategy and in conducting negotiations.



-Demonstrated knowledge of a legal/judicial field to generate and develop new legal hypotheses and theories.



-Demonstrated ability to conduct case preparation, research difficult and complex legal issues.



-Demonstrated knowledge and experience ensuring the quality of attorney work product.



-Proven skill in leading a small staff, resolving performance and conduct issues, counseling employees, and providing timely recognition and awards. Proven skill in mentoring subordinates and providing opportunities for their personal and professional growth.

NOTE: Qualified candidates may be invited for an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of relevant experience, education, training, performance appraisal, job-related awards, interview, and the skills and experience identified above.



