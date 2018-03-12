Not required

Education and Bar Membership Required

Serve a trial period of two years, if applicable.

US Citizenship.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Must submit a financial disclosure statement upon assuming the position.

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions. Your resume is an integral part of the process for determining if you meet the basic qualifications of the position and determining if you are to be among the best qualified.

Conducting legal research on federal statutes, rules, and regulations relating to providers of communications and/or telecommunications services; Preparing comprehensive legal documents; Analyzing, interpreting, and presenting findings and recommendations on complex legal issues; Interacting with individuals at all levels of authority.

Providing legal advice and guidance on federal statutes, rules, and regulations relating to providers of communications and/or telecommunications services; Preparing comprehensive legal documents including reviewing and editing documents drafted by others; Analyzing, interpreting, and presenting findings and recommendations on complex legal issues; Making oral presentations, communicating legal research results, and defending legal positions at all levels of authority; Interacting with individuals at all levels of authority.

Applicants must meet eligibility and qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement. Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement in order to be considered for this position. Candidates must have held the next lower grade or have equivalent education and/or experience in the normal line of progression for this position for a least one year.General Experience: NoneSelective Factor: NoneProfessional law experience: Professional law experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position to be filled.Specialized Experience: Specialized experience is experience which is in or directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience in or equivalent to the next lower grade level in the Federal service.Applicants must possess at least three years of professional law experience and at least one year must be equivalent to the GS-13 level in the Federal Service. For this position, examples of specialized experience includes:Applicants must possess at least four years of professional law experience and at least one year must be equivalent to the GS-14 level in the Federal Service. For this position, examples of specialized experience includes:

You must meet the minimum basic educational requirements for Attorney positions. Education requirements include: a professional law degree JD, LL.B., and/or LL.M.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. Applicants who do not respond to the application questions and/or do not submit a supporting resume will be rated ineligible. Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy

questions.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts); and

4. your resume.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):

