If you are selected, a pre-employment background check is required.

You must submit resume and required documents (see How to Apply section).

You must be a U.S. citizen.

You may be required to travel 1 to 5 days per month.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If you are selected, you must complete a one year probationary period.



This position is designated as High Risk and requires a background investigation. Unless an appropriate background investigation is already on record with the Office of Personnel Management, you must undergo a background investigation.



If you are selected, you will be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure form within 30 days of your first day of employment and annually thereafter.



If you are selected, you must complete (or have already completed) a 1-year supervisory or managerial probationary period.



Upon acceptance of an initial appointment to a supervisory or managerial position with the EPA, you agree to complete all elements of the EPA Successful Leaders Program. This development program is designed to enhance leadership skills and abilities and meet the Agency's goal of providing new leaders with the skills and tools you need to be successful.

You do not need a degree to qualify for this position.We are looking for at least one year of specialized experience related to this position as described below:You must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed here:1) Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2) Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3) Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4) Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.To qualify for the GS-14 level, you need to have at least one year of full-time experience equivalent to the GS-13 level defined as providing enterprise architecture support and/or coordination; and establishing enterprise architecture policies, processes, and/or guidance.To qualify for the GS-15 level, you need to have at least one year of full-time experience equivalent to the GS-14 level defined as overseeing enterprise architecture support and/or coordination; and establishing enterprise architecture policies, processes, and/or guidance.Your answers to the on-line assessment will be used to evaluate your competencies in the following areas: 1) Knowledge of enterprise architecture program management practices; 2) Ability to lead a program; 3) Skill in developing information technology policies and procedures; 4) Skill in performance management; 5) Skill in written communication; 6) Ability to align information technology services with the needs of a program; 7) Skill in oral communication 8) Skill in developing enterprise architecture repositories; 9) Skill in project management.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Are you a Displaced Federal Employee? If so, please read the Required Documents section and visit the EPA website for additional information: EPA Announcement Policies and Procedures



EPA participates in E-Verify. E-Verify is an Internet based system operated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in partnership with the Social Security Administration (SSA) that enables participating employers to electronically verify the employment eligibility of their newly hired employees. For additional information: EPA Announcement Policies and Procedures.



If you have part-time work experience, read this: EPA Announcement Policies and Procedures.



Position has portable work and selectee may be authorized to telework after meeting eligibility requirements if approved by the supervisor/manager.



If you are selected, travel, transportation, and relocation expenses will not be paid by EPA. Any travel, transportation, and relocation expenses associated with reporting to work in this position will be your responsibility.



This position is not in the bargaining unit.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and required documents to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. Your resume must address the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed in the Qualifications section. If you meet basic qualification requirements, your application will be further evaluated based on your answers to the online assessment. Your responses to the online assessment will be used to measure the degree to which your background matches the requirements for the position. You are being evaluated under the category rating method which means, if you are determined to be qualified, you will be placed into the 'Best Qualified', 'Well Qualified', or 'Qualified' category.



We will compare your resume and supporting documentation to your responses on the assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. We will evaluate your qualifications and eligibility and notify you if you meet minimum qualification requirements. If you are referred for consideration, you may be subject to additional assessments.



NOTE: We do not require a separate statement responding to the competencies, also referred to as Knowledges, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs). However, your resume should clearly show possession of these competencies.

