Position is Drug Testing designated

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:This position is subject to special inoculation and immunization requirements as a condition of employment for working with children. Employee is required to obtain appropriate immunization against communicable diseases in accordance with recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which includes the influenza vaccine. Must pass a pre-employment physical with ability to lift up to 40 lbs, provide evidence of immunization, and be free from communicable disease. Incumbents must satisfactorily complete all background checks, including a NACI. Must satisfactorily obtain or complete required training certificates and maintain certifications/credentials. Child Development Centers are open 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The incumbent must be available to work within the hours of operation.

Test Designated Position: In accordance with the Department of the Navy Test Designated Position listing issued 7 October 2003 this position is subject to both pre-employment and random drug testing as a condition of employment. A positive drug test, or failure to submit for testing, may become the basis for removal from this position.

In accordance with DoDI 6060.2, must be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent. The Military Child Care Act requires national accreditation of CY programs. Minimum education requirements are required by the accrediting body.

Incumbents MUST have one of the following:

Completion of DoN Standardized Module Training AND 12-Months experience at the CY-II (GSE-04) Level.

OR

A Child Development Associate (CDA) credential or Military School-Age (MSA) credential AND completion of 1 year at the CY Program Assistant/Base Level 4 where incumbent displayed knowledge of and competency in developmentally appropriate programming for children and youth.

OR

A minimum of a 2-year degree in Youth Development, Child Development or a related field, which can include Recreation, Youth Recreation, Physical Education, Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Early Childhood Education, Psychology, Social Work, Home Economics with an emphasis in Human Development, or other degrees as appropriate.

In addition to the above, incumbent must have knowledge of developmentally appropriate programs designed to meet the needs of children and youth from 6 weeks to 12 years of age; knowledge of child and youth development principles, practices, and techniques; skills to apply laws governing the detection and prevention of child abuse and/or neglect; skill in program planning, organizing, and employee scheduling; skills to provide leadership, mentoring, and guidance to CY Program; ability to identify and respond to emergency situations; ability to develop curriculum outlines and lesson plans/guides; and the ability to communicate effectively in English, both orally and in writing, and possess strong interpersonal skills.

Due to Command policy on employee parking, employment does not guarantee a parking space on the installation. Metro is highly encouraged.

MILITARY SPOUSE PREFERENCE:

Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. To request spousal preference, please state so on resume and submit a copy of current PCS orders. Failure to submit current PCS orders with application will prevent spousal preference from being granted.

VETERAN’S PREFERENCE:

Applicants wishing to use veteran’s preference must state on their resume and submit a copy of their DD-214. These documents may be uploaded to www.usajobs.gov with resume and OF 306 (Declaration for Federal Employment).

SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT:

If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 and at least 18 years of age, employment law (5 U.S.C. 3328) requires that you must register with the Selective Service System (military draft), unless you meet certain exemptions. If applicable, failure to register will prevent you from being considered for employment. To register, please visit the Selective Service web site at https://www.sss.gov/default.htm.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

All selections are contingent upon obtaining satisfactory employment reference checks. We are an E-Verify participant. As a condition of employment, the selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit/Electronic Fund Transfer within the first 30 days of employment. Occupants of this position must maintain the privacy of official work information and data and demonstrate the highest level of ethical conduct.

The Department of the Navy is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor.

The Department of the Navy provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants with disabilities who believe they require reasonable accommodation should contact our Human Resource Office to ensure that the Department of the Navy can consider such requests. The decision to grant an accommodation will be made on a case by case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants must submit proof of education with their application (high school diploma or GED and any additional supporting documentation). We will only accept high school diplomas from state accredited high schools and/or college transcripts from institutions accredited by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Documents in a foreign language must be professionally translated into English. Applicants who fail to provide proof of education with their resume will be disqualified from further consideration. Completed documents can be submitted with resume on USAJOBS.

Ranking and Rating Criteria of knowledge, skills and abilities will be used for each application.