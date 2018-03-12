Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No



Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position.

Defense National Relocation Program will not be authorized.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

Current Civilian Employees of the Organization

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Executive Order (E.O.) 12721

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

People with Disabilities, Schedule A

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998

Auditing

Budget Administration

Planning and Evaluating

Written Communication

In order to qualify, you must meet the requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of specialized experience at the lower grade of a GS-11 level. Specializedexperience is defined as:Conducting analysis for the acquisition of products or services; preparing budget estimates and ensuring conformity toorganizational financial objectives; providing technical assistance to others in the interpretation of budget formulation or execution guidelines;utilizing budgetary software to generate budget reports for review by higher echelon personnel; reviewing obligated or un-obligatedcommitments to identify balances or execute adjustments; and researching alternate methods of funding.To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of specialized experience at the lower grade of a GS-12 level. Specializedexperience is defined as establishing procedures for all budget execution actions. Creating detailed budget estimates to ensure compliance withthe organization, recommend yearly budget report for future year programs and funding sources. Analyzes obligation and expenditure trends toensure that the objectives of the annual financial plan are being met.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS?-11)

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.