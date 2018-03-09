Occasional travel - 1-5 nights per month for training and conferences.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by background investigation.

Direct Deposit of pay is required.

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt.

Status candidates must meet time-in-grade (see Requirements).

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.ALL APPLICANTS FOR THIS POSITION MUST POSSESS THE FOLLOWING BASIC REQUIREMENTS:A 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree that included or was supplemented by at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management (NOTE: You are required to submit your unofficial college transcripts from an appropriately accredited educational institution in order to document completion of the educational requirements for this position. The unofficial transcripts must be legible and include your name, major, school name/location, course title/number, date completed, grade, number of credits earned, and degree(s) conferred. In the case that your transcripts do not show that a degree was conferred, you may submit your unofficial transcripts AND a copy of your degree certification. If selected, official transcripts will be required prior to establishing an entrance on duty date.)ANDAt least 4 years experience in contracting or related positions - 1 year of which is specialized experience or equivalent to work at the next lower level in the Federal service.ANDONE OF THE FOLLOWING:Current Federal Acquisition Certification - Contracting (FAC-C) Level II or higher CERTIFICATE or Defense Acquisition Workforce Certification (DAWIA) in Contracting Level II or higher CERTIFICATE;Completed Level I training courses as required by the Federal Acquisition Institute. Individual training courses are listed below:CON 100 Shaping Smart Business Arrangements OR FCN 101 Contracting Basics;CON 121 Contract Planning;CON 124 Contract Execution;CON 127 Contract Management;FAC 023 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules;FAC 031 Small Business Programs;CLC 057 Performance-Based Payment & Planning for Cash Flow;CLC 058 Introduction to Contract Pricing;CON 170 Fundamentals of Cost and Price Analysis;CON 090 (DOD) FAR Fundamentals OR FCN 190 (FED) FAR Fundamentals.The training curriculum for GS-1102s is completion of FAC-C Level II mandatory training courses.***FAC-C courses are listed below, DAWIA equivalents are also acceptable. Training requirements can also be viewed at the Federal Acquisition Institute (FAI) webpage.Level II mandatory training:CON 200 Business Decisions for ContractingCON 216 Legal Considerations in ContractingCLC 056 Analyzing Contract CostsCON 270 Intermediate Cost and Price AnalysisCLC 051 Managing Government Property in the Possession of ContractorsHBS 428 NegotiatingCON 280 Source Selection and Administration of Service ContractsCON 290 Contract Administration & Negotiation Techniques in a Supply Environment***Legacy FAC-C courses are acceptable if Level II training was completed and the individual FAC-C Level II was certified prior to October 1, 2015. For Level II training completed after October 1, 2015, individuals must have completed FAC-C Refresh courses. DAWIA equivalents are also acceptable.**Applicants certified at Level II, must achieve Level III certification within 24 months of appointment.(NOTE: COPIES OF THE CERTIFICATION OR TRAINING CERTIFICATES AS OUTLINED ABOVE MUST BE PROVIDED WITH YOUR APPLICATION BY THE CLOSING DATE OF THE VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT.)ANDOne year of specialized experience or equivalent work at the GS-13 level for this position includes, but is not limited to: Developing and implementing policies and procedures that affect the full life cycle of procurement and contracting functions; developing acquisition plans in coordination with clients; coordinating and assuring that procurement actions are consistent with federal and organizational policies and objectives; assuring that appropriate documentation is provided to support justification for sole sources solicitation, justification for federal assistance, delegation of procurement authority, and other actions; conducting pre-award and post-award conferences; performing on-site pre-award surveys and monitoring on-site bench marking of proposals; representing the organization at conferences, seminars, and meetings; using innovative procedures and techniques to award complex, competitive negotiated contracts; financial assistance agreements; cooperative agreements; direct source acquisitions using socioeconomic programs (Small Business Administration 8(a)); and other contracts to produce a positive outcome for the client; performing procurement planning - develops procurement objectives for the program in terms of competition and price range, and constructing the contractual vehicle including use of pricing arrangements, subcontracting policy, set-aside policies, and similar considerations; demonstrating expertise with 2 CFR 200 - with posting and announcing Broad Agency Announcements on Grants.gov and FBO; applying Cost principles for commercial organizations (FAR 31.2), educational (FAR 31.3), and state and local institutions; demonstrating proficiency with consortia for R&D and non-R&D with DOD with everything from 6.1 to 6.7 funding types under DOD RDT&E and using consortia in other funding arenas with O&M or other types of funding; providing expert level guidance on cost analysis, cost realism analysis and partnering/working with DCAA/DCMA, NIH or ONR for rate and system approvals/review.Exception: Employees in the GS-1102 positions will be considered to have met the standard for positions they occupy on January 1, 2000. This also applies to positions at the same grade in the same agency or other agencies if the specialized experience requirements are met. However, they will have to meet the basic requirements and specialized experience requirements in order to qualify for promotion to a higher grade, unless granted a waiver (see http://www.opm.gov/for qualification requirements.) If using this exception to qualify you MUST submit an SF-50 that supports the title, series, and grade occupied on 01/01/00.Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.TIME-IN-GRADE: Current career or career-conditional employees of the Federal government, or former career or career-conditional employees, who have a break in service of less than one year, are required to meet the time-in-grade restriction of one year of Federal experience at the next lower grade, with few exceptions outlined in 5 CFR 300.603(b).A written test is not required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Only education from institutions which are accredited or preaccredited/candidate for accreditation may be used to meet education requirements.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

