Not required

US Citizenship.

Security Clearance Required

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Serve a probationary period of one year, if applicable.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Education-Transcripts Required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions. Your resume is an integral part of the process for determining if you meet the basic qualifications of the position and determining if you are to be among the best qualified.

Applicants must meet eligibility and qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement. Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.GS-12: Specialized Experience: You must have one year specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level, related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes:1. Researching, collecting and evaluating records from databases;2. Analyzing applications to ensure completeness and compliance with FCC rules and government regulations;3. Interpreting and applying laws, rules and regulations;4. Interacting with a diverse set of individuals.GS-13: Specialized Experience: You must have one year specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level, related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes:1. Experience performing radio frequency spectrum management and analysis duties;2. Experience planning and executing spectrum assignment activities with individuals at all levels inside and outside the agency;3. Experience maintaining databases and using software applications such as Google Earth, Word, Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Access, Outlook and Visio;4. Skill in written and oral communications in order to convey information clearly and concisely.PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

THIS VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE USED TO FILL ADDITIONAL POSITIONS WITHIN 90 DAYS.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. An automated score is administered based on the on-line application process used. Eligible applicants will receive a numerical rating based on their responses to the job specific questions for this position.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts), if applicable; and

4. your resume.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):

