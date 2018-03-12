Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

This position has a Temporary Duty (TDY) or business travel requirement of 20% of the time.

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires Financial Disclosure Statement, OGE Form 450, prior to employment and annually thereafter in accordance with DoD Directive 5500-7-R.

This postion requires Financial Management Certification: Certification Level 1. The certification requirement is a condition of employment for this position. Failure to obtain this certification may subject the incumbent to adverse action.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.



To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes experience leading projects for television and live events; experience managing multiple live theatrical events simultaneously; and experience working under stress to solve problems using creativity and technical competence to meet client expectations. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-12).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Creativity and Innovation

Customer Service

Project Management

Technical Competence

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-12).

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 position

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Relocation (Government Home Sale) expenses will NOT be authorized.

Recruitment / Retention / Relocation incentive will NOT be authorized.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.