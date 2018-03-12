Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Ability to satisfactorily complete background investigation - National Agency Check with Written Inquires (NACI), upon hiring and renew every 5 years.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. http://www.sss.gov

Selectee must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Selectee may be required to successfully complete a probationary period.

Selectee is required to participate in the direct deposit pay program.

A favorable background is a requirement of this position. Failure to obtain and maintain a favorable background may result in the withdrawal of the position offer or removal.

Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:

Able to apply general knowledge of cleaning procedures and proper use of cleaning equipment and approved, commonly used chemicals (including MSDS) and adherence to basic safety policies is required.

Must be able to communicate clearly and effectively in English both verbally and in writing with management, staff and guests.

You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

As part of the application process, you must complete and submit an occupational questionnaire.

Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating and/or appointment eligibility.

The operation conducts business 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Customer service is the foremost importance in this position.

This position is required to do considerable standing, bending, walking, pushing, pulling, and climbing. Must have ability to perform moderately strenuous physical labor as unassisted lifting, moving and carrying of supplies and equipment weighing up to 45 pounds is required.

Work is primarily performed indoors in areas that normally have adequate heat, light, and ventilation. Some facilities will require exposure to outdoors, as access to some rooms is from the outside, resulting in exposure to weather conditions. The incumbent may be exposed to dirt, disagreeable odors, and skin/eye irritants from strong cleaning solutions used in household cleaners. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is provided.

This position may be designated ALPHA personnel for inclement weather or in the interest of national security and may be required to report to work when other employees are excused.

This position is subject to the possibility of workdays on weekends and holidays, as well as, rotating shifts, often consisting of other than normal duty hours. The staff member may be recalled to duty and/or required to work overtime, including on an emergency basis.

In order to verify fitness for duty, a complete physical examination may be required.

May be required to possess a valid state driver's license, as travel to other facilities may be required within the normal scope of duties. Applicants will be notified when this is a requirement for appointment.

This position is subject to a favorable National Agency Check (NAC).

The incumbent is required to obtain a housekeeping certification within 6 months of employment, as well as, any other requirements outlined in the Lodging Career Path Guide.

Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Spouse Preference does not apply to NF 04 and NF 05 positions. Please clearly identify in your application that you are asking for spouse preference and complete the Request for Military Spouse Preference form and submit a copy of current PCS orders. Failure to submit current PCS orders with application will prevent spousal preference from being granted. Acceptance or declination of a regular full or part-time non-appropriated or appropriated fund position ends your ability to claim this preference.

Some positions have special requirements. In these cases selection is tentative pending satisfactory completion of these requirements. Applicants may be required to provide proof of education, etc. All selections are contingent upon the obtaining of satisfactory employment reference checks.

As a condition of employment, the selected individual will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit/Electronic Fund Transfer program.

SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 and at least 18 years of age, employment law (5 U.S.C. 3328) requires that you must register with the Selective Service System (military draft), unless you meet certain exemptions. If applicable, failure to register will prevent you from being considered for employment. To register, please visit the Selective Service web site at https://www.sss.gov/default.htm.

The Department of the Navy is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor.

The Department of the Navy provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants with disabilities who believe they require reasonable accommodation should contact our Human Resource Office to ensure that the Department of the Navy can consider such requests. The decision to grant an accommodation will be made on a case by case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All resumes will be reviewed to determine if they meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement, and will be rated based on the information provided in the resume to determine the level of knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to the job requirements. Using the qualifications of the position, a predetermined rating criterion of KSAs will be used for each resume. Best qualified applicants will be referred to the hiring manager. The selecting official may choose to conduct interviews.