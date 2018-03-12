MANAGEMENT ANALYST
25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.
In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.
Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:
1) Knowledge of the fleet operations in ISR and all warfare areas; 2) Ability to provide liaison support for cohesive effort between program office and fleet operations at strategic, operational and tactical levels; 3) Lead the integration and alignment of programs under development with new and existing architectures; 4) Advise program office IPT's on evolving strategy and standards to assist in development of system requirements and demonstrate knowledge ; and 5) Understanding of fleet organization, operational relationships and command structure. Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.
This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field PROGRAM MANAGEMENT at Level III. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.
Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Drug test results will be provided to the employing activity/command.
Must be able to obtain a final (top secret/SCI) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
This position is in the excepted service and does not confer competitive status.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- COLLECTION SYSTEMS CAPABILITIES
- CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION
- INFLUENCING/NEGOTIATING
- MODELING AND SIMULATION
- PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- REPORTING AND RECOMMENDATIONS
- SYSTEMS ANALYSIS
You will be evaluated and rated under Category Rating selection procedures. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:
Best Qualified - Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Well Qualified -Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Qualified - Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.
If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
