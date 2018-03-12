Not required

Education-Transcripts Required

US Citizenship.

Serve a probationary period of one year, if applicable.

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions. Your resume is an integral part of the process for determining if you meet the basic qualifications of the position and determining if you are to be among the best qualified.

Applicants must meet eligibility and qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement. Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.For GS-15: Applicants must possess at least one-year of specialized experience or equivalent to the GS-14 level in the Federal Service. Examples of specialized experience at the GS-14 level or equivalent include: 1. Skill applying traditional statistical techniques including sampling theory, survey design, regression analysis and data analysis. 2. Experience applying statistical methods used for analyzing the reliability of systems and networks (e.g., Markov modeling, Non-Homogeneous Poisson Process models, Poisson regression, censored data modeling and outage data analysis). 3. Skill in developing new methods or altering existing statistical methods used to collect security and reliability data, (e.g., utilizing software tools such as SAS, Mathematica, and SPSS to analyze communications data and make modifications to existing tools. 5. Experience performing data analytics on large datasets (e.g., 911 and communications networks used to improve communications security and reliability). 6. Experience reviewing, assessing, and advising on the effectiveness, technical adequacy, and suitability of the work and proposals performed by others to include resolving complicated and critical problems; communicating ideas, opinions, and technical information clearly, concisely and accurately both orally and in writing.PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Basic Requirements: Degree: that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics), and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering; or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.

or

Combination of education and experience -- courses as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The experience should have included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.





EEO Policy StatementReasonable Accommodation Policy StatementVeterans InformationLegal and Regulatory Guidance

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. The FCC determines the BEST QUALIFIED CANDIDATES based on the major job related competencies and evaluation of your knowledge, skills, and abilities reflected in your application and supporting documents using the CATEGORY RATING PROCESS. All eligible applicants under Delegated Examining (DEU) will be placed in one of the following three categories:



1. Highly Qualified (Score 90-100) - the applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a superior level of major job related competencies and possession of all evaluation criteria;

2. Fully Qualified (Score 80-89) - the applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a satisfactory level of major job related competencies and possession of the evaluation criteria; and

3. Minimally Qualified (Score of 70-79)- the applicants possessing only the specialized experience described in the vacancy announcement.



An automated score is administered based on the on-line application process used. Eligible applicants will receive a numerical rating based on their responses to the job specific questions for this position.



Application of Veterans Preference: The category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three" but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have compensable service-connected disability at least 10 percent MUST be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.



A selecting official may make selection from the highest quality category ("HIGHLY QUALIFIED") provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in the same category.



Applicants under Merit Promotion will be considered in accordance with the agency's merit promotion plan and union agreement.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts), if applicable; and

4. your resume.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions, provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process.



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):



Knowledge of principles, theories and techniques of applied statistical methods used to perform statistical studies of inferences related to reliability, resiliency, integrity and security of traditional and IP-based networks.



Ability to apply statistical methods used for the analysis of hardware reliability, software reliability and network reliability, (e.g., Weibull analysis methods, Non-Homogeneous Poisson Process methods, Markov models for system reliability, analysis methods for censored data, Poisson regression models, and risk estimation methodologies.)



Ability to communicate complex technical information in writing.



Ability to communicate complex technical information orally.

To preview questions please click here.