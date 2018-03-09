Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US citizenship is required.

One year probationary period required for initial SES appointment.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Successful completion of background investigation and drug screening.

Public Financial Disclosure Report (SF-278) is required.

May be subject to reassignment geographically or organizationally.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.All applicants must submit a written narrative response to the following ECQs. Your narrative must address each ECQ separately. Additional information on ECQs is available at: http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/qualify.asp. Applicants are encouraged to follow the Challenge, Context, Action and Results model outlined in the guide. It is recommended that you draft your ECQs in a Word document and then upload into the system.1.The ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.2.The ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.3.The ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.4.: The ability to manage human, financial and information resources strategically.5.The ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.In addition, all applicants must submit a written narrative response to the following TQ(s). Please give examples and explain how often you used your skills, the complexity of the knowledge possessed, the level of people you interacted with, the sensitivity of the issues you handled managing a large public or private sector organization that administers complex, rules-based benefits or services, etc. It is recommended that you draft your TQ(s) in a word document and then upload into the system.TQ1: Knowledge and experience leading the development of outcome-based resource allocation recommendations and managing a multi-year programing process at the enterprise level.TQ2: Knowledge and extensive experience at providing independent analysis, including evaluations of programs, projects and capabilities in relation to the mission and vision at the enterprise level within a governmental, national healthcare, or customer service based industry.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Step 1: ECQ qualifications



Step 2: Technical Qualification(s)



Step 3: VA Executive Resources Board



Step 4: Nominating Organization may conduct interviews



Step 5: Approval by the Selecting Official (may include additional screening)



Step 6: OPM Qualifications Review Board certification