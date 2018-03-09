IT Specialist (INFOSEC) Direct Hire Authority
- Mar 09, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- IT
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Your resume must clearly document how you meet the specialized experience in order to meet the minimum qualification requirements for this vacancy. Transcripts must be submitted at time of application. All required documents must be received by the closing date of this announcement. If you do not submit a required document (e.g. transcripts, etc.) your application will be considered incomplete and you will not receive further consideration.
CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: If selected for this position, you will be required to: - Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment. - Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Fund Transfer. - Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.
Candidates must have one full year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 level. Specialized Experience is defined as:
Extensive knowledge of project managment principals and application of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Significant knowledge of FISMA, NIST, and FIPS. Experience with providing complex technical ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.
*Certified Information Security Manger (CISM), Project Management Professional (PMP), and/or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is preferred.*
For information on the qualifications of a IT Specialist please click below:
IT Specialist
When promotion potential is shown, the agency is not making a commitment and is not obligated to provide future promotions to you if you are selected. Future promotions will be dependent on your ability to perform the duties at a higher level, the continuing need for an employee assigned to the higher level, and administrative approval. You must submit all required information by the closing date. The materials you send with your resume will not be returned. If you are selected at a grade lower than the highest shown in this listing, you will be placed under a career development plan and can be non-competitively promoted when you successfully complete the requirements for the higher grade. Before entering on duty, you may be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-450. You will need to provide the information annually. Relocation expenses will not be paid.
It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual’s employment experience will be used only to determine the person’s qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual’s personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination. Please use the following link for additional information: Mythbusters of Federal Hiring Policies.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
We will review your resume, responses to the questionnaire and required documents to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. Your resume must address the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed in the Qualifications Section. If you meet basic qualification requirements, your application will be further evaluated based on your answers to the on-line assessment. Your responses to the on-line assessment will be used to measure the degree to which your background matches the requirements for the position. You are being evaluated under the category rating method which means, if you are determined to be qualified, you will be placed into the 'Best Qualified', 'Well Qualified', or 'Qualified' Category. We will compare your resume and supporting documentation to your responses on the assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than what is supported by your application materials, your responses may be excluded from consideration for this job. We will evaluate your qualifications and eligibility and notify you if you meet minimum qualification requirements. NOTE: We do not require a separate statement responding to the competencies, also referred to as Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs). However, your resume should clearly show possession of these competencies. The Occupational Questions are used to evaluate your relevant educational and work experience. The questions are related to competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities such as:
- Knowledge of cybersecurity laws, regulations, and policies to include:
Review established policies/write new policies, Evaluate policies of
other government organizations, Test and implement new policies, and Institute measures to ensure awareness and compliance.
- Ability to conduct internal control reviews of information technology systems and recommend attainable corrective actions for improvement. Furthermore, ability to apply project management techniques to successfully correct weakness identified as a result of the internal controls review.
- Ability to write and communicate effectively and to present complex and substantive issues in a clear, convincing and effectively organized manner.
- Ability to lead and support all requests during the annual Inspector General FISMA/FISCAM audit.
- Ability to develop and collaborate with senior leaders on the formulation of short and long range information technology plans, goals and objectives.
To preview questions please click here.
