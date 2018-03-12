Occasional travel - Occassional travel maybe required.

You must be a U.S. citizen.

If your resume is incomplete, you may not be considered for this vacancy.

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

You must be suitable for Federal employment.

Any required investigations and clearances must be completed before the

selectee can be placed in the position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

*Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

*This position requires a SECRET security clearance.



*The selectee will be subject to random drug testing and will be required to complete a confidential financial disclosure statement upon entrance and on an annual basis thereafter.

Basic Entry Requirements for All Grade Levels: Meteorology Series There is an education requirement that must be met (also known as a "positive educational requirement"), you must provide documentation supporting any education claims in your application. Education must be obtained from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.must be reviewed by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For special instructions pertaining to foreign education and a list of organizations that can evaluate foreign education, see the Department of Education website. Candidates must have specialized experience at the GS-13, or equivalent, for 52 weeks to be eligible for the GS-14.Experience includes: performing complex systems analysis, systems acquisitions, review, and evaluation of a major space, weather, aerospace, or defense weapon system program, during a significant portion of its life cycle (e.g., from concept through design/development/operations); leading diverse technical and scientific teams; analyzing a major environmental remote sensing satellite system; presenting controversial findings and recommendations to high ranking federal executives; representing organizational leadership at conferences; and developing written products concerning the impacts on economy and efficiency in the administration and operations of these major programs.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

**THIS POSITION HAS A POSITIVE EDUCATION REQUIREMENT; YOU MUST SEND ALL OF YOUR OFFICIAL OR UNOFFICIAL TRANSCRIPTS FROM ANY ACCREDITED EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION. **

Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) and Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) candidates will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position by attaining at least a rating of 85 out of 100. Information about CTAP/ICTAP eligibility is on the Office of Personnel Management's Career Transition Resources website at: http://www.opm.gov/ctap/index.asp. CTAP/ICTAP applicants MUST submit the following documents:



1. A copy of your specific RIF notice, written notice of your expected separation or other documentation of priority consideration status;

2. A copy of your latest SF-50 - noting current position, grade level, and duty location;

3. A copy of your last performance appraisal including your rating; and

4. Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.



The following links provide information on how you may be eligible for various hiring authorities:



*Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)

*Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation (transcripts, if applicable) to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the vacancy announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire that you completed as part of the application and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze.” However, your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the occupational questions, or your score will be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold) for all positions except for Professional and Scientific positions at the grade 9/ band II and above.The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:

The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



-- KSA 1: Ability to conduct analysis, review, and evaluate system acquisitions, documents or programs performance requirements and operations;

-- KSA 2: Knowledge of acquisition processes system performance and acquisition planning and strategy, technical specifications, sensor design, integration of sensors with spacecraft and launch vehicle, ground system development for spacecraft, program and contractor management, systems and software engineering methodologies and techniques, and operations;

-- KSA 3: Ability to apply program and project management techniques to program operations and system’s engineering efforts;

-- KSA 4: Ability to communicate in writing to a variety of audiences responding to proposed legislation and regulations related matters that impacts the economy and efficiency of the Department systems acquisitions, systems development, or systems operation; and

--KSA 5: Ability to forge relationships with other professional engineering, physical scientists, auditors, information technology specialists and computer scientists personnel engaged in addressing complex technical, management, contractual, and policy issues about how systems are acquired, operated, maintained and disposed.

To preview questions please click here.