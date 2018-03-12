Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen

You may undergo a personnel security background investigation

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless, exempt

Must sign a Pathways Agreement and provide official transcripts

Provide proof of acceptance/current enrollment in a qualifying institution

Appointment may be extended based your work/academic performance.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: In order to be considered qualified for this position you must meet one of the following qualifications requirements (education, experience, or a combination of education and experience):



EDUCATION: In order to qualify for this position based on your education you must have completed 4 years above high school (120 credit hours) or a bachelor’s degree.



EXPERIENCE: In order to qualify for this position based on your experience you must have at one year of specialized experience at the GS-04 grade level in the Federal sector or equivalent to the GS-04 grade level in the private sector assisting with MSOffice or Office 365 and social media platforms/current trends to include Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



COMBINATION OF EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Equivalent combinations of the education and experience above may be combined to meet the total qualification requirements.



ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT(S): In order to be considered and remain eligible for this position you must meet all of the following Pathways Program requirements as indicated by your transcript and/or proof of enrollment.



GPA requirement: Undergraduate students must have a semester and cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher. Graduate students must have a semester and cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. (Note: if your school uses an alternate grading system, you must submit proof of the grading system with your application or your application would not be consider).



Academic Standing Requirement: You must be (and remain) in good academic standing i.e., (you must not be on academic probation).



Enrollment Requirement: You must be and remain enrolled at least half-time.



Work Schedule Requirement: You must be available to work at least 20 hours per week.



Additional Information About the Pathways Program:



Students who are graduating in 2018 are not eligible unless you submit proof of acceptance in an accredited school or program with your application form.



If this is your first semester, you must submit your acceptance letter and/or proof of class enrollment from an accredited institution.



Failure to send these documents will result in you being removed from consideration for this position.

All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

NOTE: YOU MUST MEET BOTH THE BASIC QUALIFICATIONS AND ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION.



YOUR APPLICATION WILL BE REMOVED FROM CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION IF YOU FAIL TO SUBMIT A CURRENT TRANSCRIPT. YOUR NAME AND SCHOOL NAME MUST BE INCLUDED ON YOUR TRANSCRIPT.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Veterans' Recruitment Appointment(VRA) authority; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service- connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities. PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4110 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Procedures to category rating are being used for this position. If you meet the basic qualification requirements, we will further evaluate your resume and transcripts to determine the quality and extent to which your background (experience, education, training, etc.) relates to the following knowledge, skills, and abilities:



1. skill in social media platforms and public relations activities

2. skill in written communication



Based on that evaluation, we will place you in one of the following categories- 1) Gold; 2) Silver; 3) Bronze.



If, after your application has been rated by the Subject Matter Expert, you are found to meet none of the KSAS listed above, you will be placed in the Bronze category.



This assessment method does not add veterans' preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category.



How veterans’ preference is applied- All applicants who are eligible for veterans’ preference (based on the documents submitted) will receive preference over non-veterans. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Gold) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.

To preview questions please click here.