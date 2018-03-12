76% or greater - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

You may be required to serve a probationary period

Subject to background/security investigation

Must possess a valid Driver License.

Must reside within a 50 mile radius.

Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: Conducting investigations and evaluations surrounding funds, safety, and general quality of life, Analyze and advise on benefits, Conducting investigations into funds usage, Making determinations on claims of benefits and associated circumstances. OR,

Combination: Applicants may also combine education and experience to qualify at this level. You must have an combination of specialized experience and education beyond.

A transcript must be submitted with your application if you are basing all or part of your qualifications on education.



PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IN DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE, PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE.



Knowledge of Veterans Benefits Administration Policies, provisions, objectives, laws and regulations, to include compensation and pension.

Knowledge of the requirements surrounding the appointment and performance of fiduciaries.

Knowledge and skill in the full range of investigation techniques, including interviews, interrogation, documenting, searches, and surveillance.

Skill in communication, ability to communicate clearly and concisely, as well as experience dealing with member of varying cultural groups.

Knowledge of the Freedom of Information Act, and release of sensitive documents.



Narrative responses are not required at this time. If you are referred for consideration, you may be asked to submit additional job related information, which may include, but not limited to; responses to the knowledge, skills and abilities; completion of a work sample, and/or contact for an interview.Your resume and/or supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.