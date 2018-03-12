Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To be considered for the volunteer student intern program, you must:

Be receiving college credit for your volunteer service.

Be available to volunteer at least 15 hours per week.

Pass a background investigation, and willing to sign a confidentiality statement.

Continue enrollment in your program for the duration of your volunteer service.

Be at least 16 years of age.

U.S. citizenship required.

Ability to work well in a team environment.

Ability to communicate orally and in writing to a variety of audiences.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

A working knowledge of computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Adobe.

The volunteer student intern must possess the following qualities:Preference will be given to applicants who have legislative and/or publications/public affairs-related experience or course(s) of study.

Applicants must actively be enrolled as a degree-seeking law or graduate student at an accredited educational institution.

Volunteer student interns are eligible to receive up to $260 in monthly transit benefits.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Commission evaluates applicants through a structured interview. Applicants may also be screened for some jobs through a narrative/application review, and/or a preliminary telephone interview. Applicants who do not address the qualification requirements (mandatory and preferred) in his or her application materials as stated in the vacancy announcement are automatically disqualified from consideration and must re-apply before the closing date to be considered for employment.



The Office of Human Resources:

(1) reviews the applicant's application to ensure the proper materials are submitted.

(2) ensures that the application addresses all of the qualification requirements (mandatory and preferred) as stated in the vacancy announcement.

(3) determines whether the applicant meets the qualification requirements for the particular position and notifies the applicant about the status of his or her application.