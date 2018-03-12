Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U. S. Citizenship Required

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be able to obtain a Special Sensitive Security Clearance

You must submit to a pre-employment drug test and random testing.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoBasic Requirements:GS-14 or GS-15:1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD); or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.) AND3. Specialized professional legal experience in excess of three (3) years that is commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the position. The quality of the individual's background may be evidenced by the relatedness of his or her specialization.The Office of the General Counsel (OGC) will evaluate eligible candidates based on the following criteria:OGC will rate qualified applicants by comparing each candidate's qualifications to those pertinent to the position. OGC will consider relevant skills and experience, education and training, performance, and awards. The skills and experience listed immediately below are of particular importance to the position, and applicants should provide specific detailed information in these areas, where applicable, as part of their application.Applicants must have 5 or more years of relevant post-JD experience. Experience providing legal advice and support on matters related to privacy and information disclosure law is preferred, but not required. Candidates without experience in privacy and information disclosure law should have experience in preparing complex legal memoranda and briefs and the demonstrated ability to quickly learn a new area of the law. All candidates must have experience in providing accurate, thorough and well written legal advice on matters of first impression while under considerable time pressure. Service as a federal judicial clerk is preferred but not required.This position may be filled at the GS-14 to GS-15 level. If selection is made at the GS-14 level, promotion to the GS-15 level may occur without further competition.Current General Schedule (GS) federal employees, and those that have served in GS positions within the last 52 weeks, must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade, or a combination of the next lower grade level and an equivalent band in the federal service.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.Selectee may be required to serve a two-year probationary periodPermanent Change of Duty Station (PCS) Expenses will not be paid.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

Applicants must be a graduate of a school of law school accredited by the American Bar Association and an active member in good standing of the bar of a state, territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. If qualifying based on your education, you must submit a copy of your college transcript OR a list of college courses with credit hours, dates completed, and grades received to verify education. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted. Official transcripts will be required if you are selected for the position.



Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications; applicant's resumes and supporting documentation should only reflect education received from schools accredited by such institutions. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following Website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html .



If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency (a U.S. private organization's interpretation that such education has been deemed at least equivalent to conventional U.S. education programs) with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For more information regarding evaluation of foreign education for federal employment, please visit the U.S. Department of Education webpage.

For Alternate Application Information please go to: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information



DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers. DHS is committed to employee development and offers a variety of employee training and developmental opportunities. For more information, go to the DHS Careers website and select "Employee Benefits."



Selectee may be required to serve a two-year probationary period

Permanent Change of Duty Station (PCS) Expenses will not be paid.



Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for a TOP SECRET with SCI SECURITY LEVEL clearance as a condition of placement in this SPECIAL SENSITIVE LEVEL position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Pursuant to Executive Order 12654 and DHS policy, DHS is committed to maintaining a drug-free workplace and, therefore, conducts random and other drug testing of its employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Headquarters personnel in safety- or security-sensitive positions are subject to random drug testing and all applicants tentatively selected for employment at DHS Headquarters are subject to drug testing resulting in a negative test result.



Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C or Non-Career SES employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the HR Office. Failure to disclose this information could result in disciplinary action including removal from Federal Service.



This position does not confer non-competitive conversion to the competitive service. Acceptance of an excepted service appointment from applicants in the competitive service will require a written statement of understanding when voluntarily leaving the competitive service.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies within 90 calendar days of the initial issue date of the referral list. Multiple selections may be made from this announcement.



You are required to submit to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment and is subject to random drug testing for the duration of service with DHS.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES WILL BE EVALUATED AGAINST THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:



Your resume and other applicant information must reflect your length of experience and/or training in the following areas:

Skill dealing with complex legal issues. Knowledge of federal privacy and information law, or the demonstrated ability to learn a new area of the law in a short period of time. Knowledge of the enabling acts under which the Department carries out its program is preferred. Ability to conduct legal research in order to provide oral and written advice complex legal and factual issues with high levels of good professional judgment and maturity in order to brief and advise high level Department officials.