PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE (GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT)
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Finance, School and Teaching, Professor
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Occasional travel - 15 to 20 percent
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Background or Security Investigation: This is a Special Sensitive position which requires a background investigation. The individual selected for this position is required to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI security determination to occupy a Special Sensitive position within the agency as a condition of employment.To qualify for this position, you must:
- Hold a Master's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher education in government financial management, or related field. Doctorate's degree is preferred.
- Have experience in and expert knowledge of government financial management, in such areas as strategic planning, leadership, and oversight of federal agency budgeting and financial operations; development and maintenance of integrated financial and accounting management systems, including financial reporting, audit management, and internal controls; and, monitoring agency financial performance.
- Have experience in developing and teaching in graduate-level courses in relevant areas of government financial management and leadership in military and government organizations globally.
- Have experience in scholarly activities and consulting in relevant areas of government financial management and leadership in military and government settings globally, as demonstrated by presentations and publications, and consulting.
- Have experience interacting with high-level Government and private sector officials. Demonstrated ability to interact with highest-level government professionals, senior military officers, executives and leaders in the US and other countries.
NDU has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security, and thrift savings; health, life, and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. NDU employees enjoy flexible work schedules, transit subsidy, and the opportunity to telecommute.
Initial Probationary Period: You will be required to serve an initial probationary period of 18 months.
Reemployed Annuitants: Department of Defense has the authority to hire annuitants without reduction in pay. For more information, go to: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
A screening panel will review your resume and narrative answers to the assessment questions to evaluate your qualifications for the position. NDU uses a multi-tier selection process for academic positions You must attach a separate document with answers to the questions listed below. The following questions will be reviewed by the NDU screening panel.
- Government Financial Management: Describe your experience in and/or expert knowledge of government financial management, in such areas as strategic planning, leadership, and oversight of federal agency budgeting and financial operations; development and maintenance of integrated financial and accounting management systems, including financial reporting, audit management, and internal controls; and, monitoring agency financial performance.
- Teaching and Curriculum Development: Describe your experience in developing and teaching in graduate-level courses in relevant areas of government financial management and leadership in military and government organizations globally.
- Scholarship: Describe your experience in scholarly activities and consulting in relevant areas of government financial management and leadership in military and government settings globally, as demonstrated by presentations and publications, and consulting.
- Engagement: Describe your experience interacting with high-level Government and private sector officials. Demonstrated ability to interact with highest-level government professionals, senior military officers, executives and leaders in the US and other countries.
