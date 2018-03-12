Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Complete the initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required

The individual selected will be expected to complete the Federal Acquisition Certification in contracting (FAC-C) Level III requirements within 18 months of the appointment start date.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoFor the GS 15: You must have One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-14 in the Federal service. This experience must have included overseeing the administration of a Health Insurance Program and/or providing expert advice and guidance related to the implementation and negotiations of Public or Private Health Insurance Programs, including claims examining and contract negotiations.One year at the GS-15 level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS15 level.You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Relocation expenses may be paid.



The full performance level of this position is GS-15.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional similar vacancies across OPM.



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility

requirements visit the following websites:

must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx .): If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 as amended, that would interfere with completing the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, you will be granted the opportunity to request a reasonable accommodation in your online application. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments and appropriate supporting documentation for Reasonable Accommodation must be received prior to starting the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. If you meet the minimum qualifications of the position, after notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. You must complete all assessments within 48 hours of receiving the URL to access the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, if you received the link after the close of the announcement. To determine if you need a Reasonable Accommodation, please review the Procedures for Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for Online Assessments here: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/images/1/14/USA_Hire_Reasonable_Accommodation_FAQs_-_01-26-17.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies(knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Analytical Skills

Education

Oral Communication

Accountability

Developing Others

Interpersonal Skills

Strategic Thinking



All qualified Non Competitive applicants and the best qualified Merit Promotion applicants will be referred to the hiring manager for consideration.



Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above based on the competencies listed above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp.