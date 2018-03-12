Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

This position is covered by the 1996 Lautenberg Amendment.

Incumbent must possess a valid State-issued driver's license.

This position requires a Secret Security Clearance.

This position requires Firearms qualification testing.

This position requires incumbent to submit to random urinalysis exams and sign a DA Form 5019 drug testing position form.

Incumbent must successfully complete pre-placement and annual physical examinations.

Incumbent is required to wear a uniform that must be clean and possess a sharp and crisp appearance.

This position is designated as a Mission Essential position.

The position requires working rotating shifts and may require working overtime as well as on-call duty.

The position requires certification in CPR techniques and knowledge of first aid.

This position requires wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in case of chemical/hazardous emergency.

This position requires Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN)/Washington Area Law Enforcement System (WALES) certification.

Incumbent must obtain and maintain Virginia certification in the operation of the Model 5000 Intoxilyzer Breathalyzer.

Incumbent must meet the minimum standards IAW AR 190-56.

This position requires successful completion of the DoD Traffic Management and Accident Investigation course of instruction.

This position requires the incumbent obtain and maintain law enforcement certification.

This position requires certification in various radar equipment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Military Spouses, under Executive Order (E.O.) 13473

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998



In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



GS-05

Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes controlling access to the installation, assist performing law enforcement duties, assist conducting investigations, and traffic control This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-04). (Note: Successful completion of a Federal, State, county, or municipal police academy or comparable training course which included at least 40 classroom hours of instruction in police department procedures and methods, and local law and regulations, may be substituted for three months of specialized experience.)

OR

Education: Four years of education above the high school level in an accredited school leading to a bachelor's degree in Police Science or a comparable degree program related to the work of the position, such as Police Studies or a comparable degree program related to the work of the position.

OR

Combination of Education and Experience: A combination of education and experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%. To compute the percentage of the requirements, divide your total months of experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of education by 120. Add the two percentages.



GS-06

Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes controlling access to the installation, assist performing law enforcement duties, conducting investigations and traffic control. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-05).



GS-07

Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes controlling access to the installation, performing law enforcement duties, conducting investigations and traffic control. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-06).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Access Control

Arrest/Apprehension

Critical Incident Response

Traffic Control

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-04).

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 19 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.