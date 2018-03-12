Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship requirement met by closing date.

Position is subject to a background investigation.

Position requires Licensure.

Position requires Education.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service.

Education: A Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine or equivalent degree from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.

An internship program involves broadly based clinical practice in which physicians acquire experience in treating a variety of medical problems under supervision (e.g., internal medicine, surgery, general practice, obstetrics-gynecology, and pediatrics). Such programs are in hospitals or other institutions accredited for internship training by a recognized body of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

A residency program involves training in a specialized field of medicine in a hospital or an institution accredited for training in the specialty by a recognized body of the American Medical Association (AMA) or Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

A fellowship program involves advanced training (beyond residency training) in a given medical specialty in either a clinical or research setting in a hospital or an institution accredited in the United States for such training.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoSubsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, a candidate must have had at least 1 year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a 1-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training. For purposes of this standard, graduate training programs include only those internship, residency, and fellowship programs that are approved by accrediting bodies recognized within the United States or Canada. Descriptions of such programs are described below.You must possess three (3) years of graduate training in the specialty of the position to be filled, or three (3) years of equivalent experience and training.You must demonstrate in your resume at least one (1) year of qualifying specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 level in the Federal Government. Examples of specialized experience include: administering implementation science, translational research, clinical guidelines and prevention, epidemiological studies, clinical trials, and/or other basic and clinical studies, supported by an organization; reviewing data and progress reports, and implementing corrective actions needed to achieve adequate research progress; contributing to and reviewing a variety of regular and special reports and presentation materials covering the status of research programs or projects; making recommendations for or facilitating new research efforts, clinical studies, clinical trials, or other initiatives required to meet program needs; and serving as a Project Officer for contracts, grants, inter-organizational agreements, or collaborative research agreements comprising of basic research, clinical research, or product development.You must possess four (4) years of graduate training in the specialty of the position to be filled, or four (4) years of equivalent experience and training.You must demonstrate in your resume at least one (1) year of qualifying specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level in the Federal Government. Examples of specialized experience include: supporting an organization with a comprehensive and diverse research program area involving implementation science, translational research, clinical guidelines and prevention, epidemiological studies, clinical trials, and other basic and clinical studies; providing recommendations on innovative ways and means of carrying out aspects of clinical studies; critically reviewing and participating in the development of research initiatives; evaluating the utilization of resources against progress made and making adjustments to meet new or changing research policies and goals; and serving as a Project Officer for contracts, grants, inter-organizational agreements, or collaborative research agreements comprising of basic research, clinical research, translational research, implementation science, or product development.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10142994 (link to questionnaire)

