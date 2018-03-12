25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

This position has a Temporary Duty (TDY) or business travel requirement of 20% of the time.

This position requires the completion of a pre-employment Physical Examination and if applicable an annual examination thereafter.

Appointment to this position is subject to a background investigation to determine your suitability for Federal employment

Appointment to this position is subject to a two year probationary period, if applicable

Undergraduate and Graduate Education

Missions, organizations, programs, and requirements of health care delivery systems;

Regulations and standards of various regulatory and credentialing groups; AND

Government-wide, agency, and facility systems and requirements in various administrative areas such as budget, personnel, and procurement.

Specialized Experience

Health Policy Planning Support

Health Systems Analysis

Health Systems Data Management

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document : Major study -- hospital administration, public health administration, or related fields such as business or public administration with course work in health care administration.ORSpecialized ExperienceProgressively responsible analytical or administrative, or clinical management or supervisory experience in the health care field. This work may have been performed in an operating health care facility or a higher organizational echelon with advisory or directional authority over such facilities. Work must have involved a close working relationship with facility managers and analysis and/or coordination of administrative, clinical, or other service activities, and provided knowledge of the following:One year of specialized experience which includes performs health data analysis and retrievals of medical data for stakeholders at all levels of a medical treatment facilities; executes studies on a variety of health systems topics in support of a Military Health System (MHS) or equivalent; provides input to recommendations on policies and programs to address major health strategy and policy issues impacting the MHS; AND assists in the communication of policies to the field by providing explanations of the analysis upon which the policies are based. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11).Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the BASIC qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html



Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the MINIMUM qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Recruitment or relocation incentives may be authorized. At least a 6 month service agreement will be required.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 53 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.