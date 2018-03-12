25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position, 25% or less of the time.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The incumbent must be eligible for assignment to sensitive duties and must meet the investigative requirements thereto. When designated, the incumbent must complete a special background investigation and favorable adjudication by a determining authority and must be eligible for a top secret clearance and access to sensitive compartmented information. A non-disclosure agreement must be signed.

In accordance with Change 3 to AR 600-85, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Program, employee must successfully pass a urinalysis screening for illegal drug use prior to appointment and periodically thereafter.

10-Point Other Veterans? Rating

30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

5-Point Veterans' Preference

Current Army Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) Employee

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees Applying to OCONUS Positions

Current DoD Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) Employee (non-Army)

Disabled Veteran w/ a Service-Connected Disability, More than 10%, Less than 30%

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Prior Federal Service Employee

United States Citizen Applying to a DCIPS Position

Creative Thinking

Intelligence Operations

Oral Communication

Planning and Evaluating

Technical Competence

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment

Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Army DCIPS positions apply Veteran's Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Specialized experience is defined as experience in the Federal service which includes one year of progressively responsible experience at the (GG-12) grade level that included intelligence-related research, analysis, collections and/or operations. This experience includes a wide range of principles, practices, and concepts as they apply to in All-source intelligence fusion, analysis involving terrorist detection and monitoring efforts. Performing duties as a Counter Terrorism Intelligence Analyst; Foreign Intelligence; Counter Intelligence and Intelligence Planning experience. Creditable specialized experience may include previous military intelligence experience, experience gained in the private sector, or in another government agency as long as it was at a level at least equivalent to the next lower band in the series. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GG/GS-12).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Progressively responsible experience is that which has included intelligence-related research, analysis, collections and /or operations. This experience should have included intelligence analysis and/or production, intelligence collection and/or operations, counterintelligence, or threat support directly related to the position to be filled.This experience should demonstrate: Knowledge of intelligence processes, cycle and organizations; Knowledge of and/or ability to use research tools such as library holdings, photographs, statistics, graphics and maps; Knowledge of the systems, procedures and methods of analyzing, compiling, reporting and disseminating intelligence data; and/or Knowledge of organization(s) for and methods of collecting and analyzing intelligence data.

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance based on an SBI with eligibility for sensitive compartmented information (SCI).

This is a Career Program (CP) 35 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.