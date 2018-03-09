Occasional travel - 1 to 5 nights per month for training and conferences.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by background investigation.

Direct Deposit of pay is required.

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt.

Status candidates must meet time-in-grade (see Requirements).

CON 100 Shaping Smart Business Arrangements or FCN 101 Contracting Basics

CON 121 Contract Planning

CON 124 Contract Execution

CON 127 Contract Management

FAC 023 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules

FAC 031 Small Business Programs

CLC 057 Performance-Based Payment & Value of Cash Flow

CLC 058 Introduction to Contract Pricing

CON 170 Fundamentals of Cost and Price Analysis

CON 090 FAR Fundamentals or FCN 190 FAR Fundamentals

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.A 4-year course of study in any field leading to a bachelor's degree that included at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management (You are required to submit your unofficial college transcripts from an appropriately accredited educational institution in order to document completion of the educational requirements for this position. The unofficial transcripts must be legible and include your name, major, school name/location, course title/number, date completed, grade, number of credits earned, and degree(s) conferred. In the case that your transcripts do not show that a degree was conferred, you may submit your unofficial transcripts AND a copy of your degree certification. If selected, official transcripts will be required prior to establishing an entrance on duty date.)At least 4 years experience in contracting or related positionsOne of the following:- Federal Acquisition Certification Level I- Contracting (FAC-C) certificate- Defense Acquisition Workforce Certification Level I - (DAWIA) certificate- IN LIEU OF THE CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENT, copies of completed mandatory training course certificates documenting completion of the following courses or their equivalent:: New contract specialist employees will be expected to obtain a FAC-C level II within 24 months of working with AQD.One of the above must be submitted with your application.One year of specialized experience or equivalent work at the GS-12 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: performing the full range of complex procurement and contracting functions to include contract negotiation, administration and termination including research and development contracts; administering, evaluating, and negotiating federal assistance agreements, cooperative agreements, and other contractual transactions to obtain the best value for the customer; performing life cycle costing for an unusually large amount of products and services with a large dollar value associated with procurement; developing procurement plans; analyzing procurement requirements, marketing conditions, the contractor's responsibility, and availability of product/services; performing research and analysis on financial assistance agreement issues to provide expert advice and support in the planning, administration, and operation of financial assistance agreement programs and services; reconciling contractual delivery times, terms and conditions; developing new terms and conditions or other innovations necessary to satisfy the unique procurement requirements and conditions; organizing and implementing strategically sourced contracts, financial assistance agreements, cooperative agreements, and other contractual transactions; experience with 2 CFR 200 - with posting and announcing Broad Agency Announcements on Grants.gov and FBO; familiarity with Cost principles for commercial organizations (FAR 31.2), educational (FAR 31.3), and state and local institutions; and working with consortia for R&D and non-R&D with DOD with everything from 6.1 to 6.7 funding types under DOD RDT&E and using consortia in other funding arenas with O&M or other types of funding; and substantial experience in cost analysis, cost realism analysis and partnering/working with DCAA/DCMA, NIH or ONR for rate and system approvals/review.Employees in GS-1102 positions will be considered to have met the standard for positions they occupied on January 1, 2000. This also applies to positions at the same grade in the same agency or other agencies if the specialized experience requirements are met. However, employees will have to meet the basic requirements and specialized experience requirements in order to qualify for promotion to a higher grade. (If using this exception to qualify you MUST submit an SF-50 that supports the title, series, and grade occupied on 01/01/00.)Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.Current career or career-conditional employees of the Federal government, or former career or career-conditional employees, who have a break in service of less than one year, are required to meet the time-in-grade restriction of one year of Federal experience at the next lower grade, with few exceptions outlined in 5 CFR 300.603(b).These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp).For more information on appointment authority eligibility requirements:A written test is not required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You are required to submit your unofficial college transcripts from an appropriately accredited educational institution in order to document completion of the educational requirements for this position. The unofficial transcripts must be legible and include your name, major, school name/location, course title/number, date completed, grade, number of credits earned, and degree(s) conferred. In the case that your transcripts do not show that a degree was conferred, you may submit your unofficial transcripts AND a copy of your degree certification. If selected, official transcripts will be required prior to establishing an entrance on duty date.



Only education from institutions which are accredited or preaccredited/candidate for accreditation may be used to meet education requirements.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

The duties of this position are suitable for occasional telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval and if they meet the eligibility criterion in the 2010 Telework Act.



Stipulations of Employment:



Selection may require completion of a 1-year probationary period.



Work Schedule:



This position allows for a flexible work schedule.



Miscellaneous :



DOI uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, please visit http://www.uscis.gov/e-verify.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Applications: help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information



This vacancy announcement may be used to fill similar positions within 90 days.

