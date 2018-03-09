Occasional travel - You will be required to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All information is subject to verification. Applicants are advised that false answers or omissions of information on application materials or inability to meet the following conditions may be grounds for non-selection, withdrawal of an offer of employment, or dismissal after being employed.

Selection for this position is contingent upon completion of OF-306, Declaration of Federal Employment during the pre-employment process and proof of U.S. citizenship for competitive status positions or conversion to a competitive status position with the Administrative Office of the US Courts. In instances where non-citizens are considered for hire into temporary or any other position with non competitive status or when it is confirmed by the AO's Human Resources Office that there are no qualified U.S. citizens for a competitive status position (unless prohibited by a law or statue), non-citizens must provide proof of authorization to work in the United States and proof of entitlement to receive compensation. Additional information on the employment of non-citizens can be found at http://ww.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/non-citizens. For a list of documents that may be used to provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the United States, please refer to Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification.

Subject to a background/security investigation.

You will be required to serve a trial period if selected for a first-time appointment to the Federal government, transferring from another Federal agency, or serving as a first-time supervisor. Failure to successfully complete the trial period may result in termination of employment. This does not apply to current federal Judiciary employees.

Relocation expenses may be provided, but only if authorized by the Director of the AO.

The selectee of this position may be assigned to an official duty station outside the advertised area.

More than one selection may be made from this announcement.

All requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

Specialized Experience

ALL

Applicants must have demonstrated experience as listed below. This requirement is according to the AO Classification, Compensation, and Recruitment Systems which include interpretive guidance and reference to the OPM Operating Manual for Qualification Standards for General Schedule Positions.Applicants must have at leastof specialized experience which is in or directly related to the line of work of this position.is defined asof the following:1. Experience providing leadership, management and supervision for a professional staff (preferably in a human resources environment).2. In-depth knowledge of and experience administering benefits programs and retirement systems.3. Experience executing, directing, and managing the delivery of retirement systems.4. Experience providing expert advice and guidance to senior-level officials on federal retirement and benefits.5. Experience conducting briefings or presenting information to senior-level officials.

This position does not require education to qualify.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation and compare this information to your responses on the occupational questionnaire to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for this job. If you meet the minimum qualifications for this job, we will evaluate your application package, to assess the quality, depth, and complexity of your accomplishments, experience, and education as they relate to the requirements listed in this vacancy announcement.



You should be aware that your ratings are subject to evaluation and verification. If a determination is made that you have rated yourself higher than is supported by your resume and/or narrative responses, you will be assigned a rating commensurate to your described experience. Failure to submit the mandatory narrative responses will result in not receiving full consideration and/or rating credit. Deliberate attempts to falsify information may be grounds for not selecting you, withdrawing an offer of employment, or dismissal after being employed.