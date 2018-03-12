Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

You may be required to operate a government (or private) motor vehicle as part of your official duties. Prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year thereafter (or more frequently if management determines such need exists), you will be required to sign an affidavit certifying to your possession of a valid State issued driver's license that is current and has not been revoked, suspended, canceled, or otherwise disqualified in any way to prohibit your operation of a motor vehicle. You will also submit a photocopy of your valid State issued driver's license prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year, or more frequently if management determines such need exists. Lastly, you may be required to submit (within a State sealed envelope or submitted directly by the State authorities), and at your own expense, all certified driving records from all States that discloses all valid driver's licenses, whether current or past, possessed by you. Please indicate in your application whether you possess a valid State driver's license.

You will be required to wear a uniform and comply with the National Park Service uniform standards. A uniform allowance will be provided.

You may be required to work on-call, evenings, weekends, holidays, overtime and shift work.

If you are a new employee or supervisor in the Federal government, you will be required to complete a one-year probationary period.

You will be designated as an "emergency" or "essential" employee, required to work emergency situations determined by park management.

Ability to do the work of the position without more than normal supervision (SCREEN OUT)

To qualify for this position, you must have sufficient knowledge and ability in the following job-related factors:If your knowledge and ability in the SCREEN OUT factor above is not sufficient, you will receive no further consideration. In preparing your application, describe in detail the experience and training which you have had that specifically prepared you for this job and to perform the duties described for this job. Experience should be clearly described and documented in your resume. The qualifications reviewer will not assume performance of such duties by Job Titles alone. Address your knowledge, skills and/or abilities in the areas shown in the job-related factors.: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

There is no substitution of education for experience for Wage Grade (WG) positions.



This announcement may be used to fill additional positions if identical vacancies occur within 90 days of the issue date of the referral certificate.





Physical Demands: The work requires lengthy periods of standing. walking, bending, and stooping, reaching, and lifting moderately heavy (up to 50 pounds) unassisted and heavier items with the assistance of others or with the use of a lifting device. Climbs ladders to prune or trim shrubs or trees. Performs work from an aerial lift. As an essential employee, is often required to work longer hours without adequate notice due to unanticipated events or schedule changes. Motor vehicle operation requires moderate physical effort in turning, backing, and controlling vehicles which carry heavy loads in confined areas with close tolerances.



Working Conditions: Incumbent is required to work outdoors and indoors in all types of weather and is subject to discomfort from heat, humidity, and cold. Clothing may become soiled from chemicals, dirt, and medium generated from tree pruning or removal process, etc. Incumbent is frequently exposed to the possibility of cuts, bruises, and burns, and broken bones. Incumbent is subject to fumes, dust, and residue generated by power tools and chemical sprays and dust. The work requires wearing protective equipment and clothing and may experience discomfort while wearing same.



The National Park Service has determined that the duties of this position are suitable for telework only during an emergency or natural disaster.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document that you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application. Click the following link for more information, https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully; errors or omissions may affect your rating.



Candidates who apply under Competitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are highly qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Best qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



Candidates who apply under Noncompetitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are minimally qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



You will be evaluated on the following competencies and/or job elements: