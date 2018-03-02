Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Manager of Non-Degree Faculty Support - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies (SCS) fulfills the university's educational mission by offering a wide range of degree programs and applied learning experiences to a broad and inclusive community of students and professionals. The educational programs found within Georgetown SCS combine theory with practice through rigorous curricula led by experts in their fields, providing opportunities for students to excel academically and professionally.

The Manager of Non-Degree Faculty Support assists in the process of hiring, contracting, and payment verification for all faculty, non-regular staff, and student employees in the non-degree and special programs division of the School of Continuing Studies. Reporting to the Assistant Director of Non-Degree Faculty Support, the Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Administration

Administers hiring, contracting, GMS processing, and payment verification of non-degree and special programs' personnel.

Records all hourly employees' time in GMS, including a very high volume of seasonal hourly works in the summer term, working closely with as many as 20 managers to ensure the collection and verification of all hourly workers' time.

Assists with resolving errors to ensure all payments are made accurately and on time.

Supports the ongoing process of hiring graduate students, including preparing offer letters, posting positions, and distribution of stipends.

Onboards and trains all graduate student employees and new staff to understand the GU HR process, degree auditing, information session preparations, faculty orientation, student orientations, and graduation preparations.

Serves as the administrative liaison between programs and various University departments such as SCS Operations and Student Accounts.

Prepare honorariums and payment for special instructors and speakers.

Recruitment

Supports the recruitment strategy from the point of posting a position to the successful completion of the search.

Assists in promoting vacancies through various channels, conducting phone screenings, scheduling and coordinating interviews, performing reference and social media checks, and liaising with SCS HR to complete all hiring transactions in a timely manner.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for some Master's coursework

1 to 3 years of demonstrated administrative experience, preferably in human resources

Proficiency in MS Office

High analytical ability

Preference for knowledge of Georgetown Management System (GMS Workday) and Salesforce

