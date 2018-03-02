Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Assistant - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizing service, we are dedicated to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis — "care of the whole person."

The Research Assistant provides a wide variety of moderately complex to complex technical support for a research lab. S/he assists in evaluating research methods, procedures, and techniques based on established objectives. Reporting to the Principal Investigator (PI), the Research Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Orders supplies as directed by the PI.

Oversees animal handling, collecting tissues and processing.

Conducts cell culture and other lab techniques.

Requirements

Associate degree; Bachelor's degree preferred

1-2 years of relevant experience

Familiarity with day to day assistance required in the laboratory such as ordering reagents and keeping inventories

Ability to carry out the laboratory techniques such as Western blotting, PCR, and RT-PCR

Conversant with tissue culture techniques

Experience in handling rodents, maintaining breeding colonies as well as collecting tissues and their processing

