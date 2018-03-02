Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of Communications, Georgetown Climate Center = Georgetown University Law Center



The nonpartisan Georgetown Climate Center seeks to advance effective climate and energy policies in the United States and serves as a resource to state and local communities that are working to cut carbon pollution and prepare for climate change. As part of Georgetown Law, the Center works extensively with government officials, academics, and an array of stakeholders. It analyzes the provisions of federal policy relevant to state and local government, works with states on developing innovative new policies, and encourages policymakers to learn from state experience.

The Director of Communications oversees the Climate Center's public affairs and communications activities, to include developing communications materials for external and internal audiences through a variety of communications channels. S/he builds and maintains important relationships and partnerships with senior officials in government at all levels, leading nongovernmental organizations, think tanks, and funders, as well as the private sector in executing the Center's work in advancing climate and clean energy solutions. Reporting to the Center's Deputy Director, the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Website and Database Management

Manages the Center's online presence and content, and coordinates with web developers and staff to ensure projects are on time and complete.

Oversees Center databases and portals, including the State Energy Analysis Tool and Adaptation Clearinghouse; and works with developers and staff to ensure they are updated on a regular basis and current.

Media Outreach and News Monitoring and Influence

Establishes and maintains relationships with media, and develops opportunities for Climate Center profiles and work.

Proactively identifies opportunities to extend the Center's reach through means such as op-eds and wise use of social media.

Develops and maintains contact lists for various streams of substantive work, such as event invitations and newsletters.

Oversees the monitoring and dissemination of news for clips and to inform Center strategy and project development; and finds opportunities for innovative partnerships that enhance the Center's work and relationships

Management and Administration

Oversee communications staff and consultants to ensure timely and high-quality project delivery

Provide support for the Center's communications efforts around substantive work including the Transportation and Climate Initiative, adaptation, electric vehicles, clean energy, federal, state and local policy developments and more.

Ensure timely and professional promotion and execution of Center events and release of publications.

Strategy Development and Implementation

Works with Center Directors and advisory board of senior state officials to develop strategic communications strategy.

Works with Center staff, states and partners to implement the strategy in adherence with milestones and adjusts in response to new opportunities

Elevates profile of Center through ensuring that all presentations such as branding, publications, and websites are professional, representative of our voice, and consistent with Georgetown guidelines

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in communications, journalism or a related field

Eight years of relevant experience, including 3 years of experience of supervisory experience

Education or additional experience in environmental, energy, transportation, and/or climate change issues

Experience with new and traditional media and project management, and strong writing and relationship skills

