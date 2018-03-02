Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

CRM Junior Developer - McDonough School of Business

Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business (MSB) develops principled leaders committed to serving both business and society. Through our global perspective, we prepare students to compete in today's international business environment.

The Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) Junior Developer handles the execution of MSB CRM initiatives including Salesforce.com administration, development and support. S/he participates in the design and coding of specialized programs such as Salesforce.com and other environments central to the MSB web presence. Reporting to the Director of Applications Development, the CRM Junior Developer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Application Development

Participates as a member of a team responsible for the proper structure, function, and appearance of the MSB CRM sites and the development and modification of various Salesforce.com applications.

Ensures that all Georgetown University and MSB standards, policies, and practices for CRM technologies including Salesforce, Social media, Marketing, Event Management, and Database are followed when completing assigned tasks and projects.

Ensures content is updated as appropriate to the site and that all links, both internal and external are current, efficient, and easily understood.

Technical Project Management

Contributes to project management through the development life cycle, including but not limited to: keeping team members and supervisor informed of status of assigned work, updating project documentation as assigned, managing student workers assigned to delegate tasks to, and reaching out to team members and supervisor if assigned work cannot be completed on assigned schedule.

Documents, reviews, and tracks requirements for a variety of projects, systems, and applications.

Technical Requirements Analyst

Assists with analyzing user needs and defining business processes to address those needs within the context of a pre-existing automated information system.

Analyzes requirements for clarity, completeness and technical feasibility.

Documents System Requirements Specifications, Requirements Traceability Matrix and other artifacts required for requirements management.

Works closely with database engineers to analyze data model impacts and define database requirements.

Works closely with testing team to ensure testability of requirements and test coverage of requirements.

Assists with Test Plan development, Test Procedures development and test execution on as needed basis.

Training

Conducts user training on CRM tools and functions.

Develops handouts and on-line instructions and guides for use in familiarizing users with MSB CRM programs.

Maintains a program of self-instruction, both formal and self-study, as appropriate to maintain personal technical qualifications and grow into a more senior skilled developer.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 year of direct work experience in a closely related area with proven exceptional performance

Basic knowledge of SalesForce and a general familiarity of basic programming logic with a grasp of permissions structures

Some experience in at least one of the following technical skills including but not limited to: advanced personal computer applications, HTML code, CSS, PHP, Internet graphics and graphics design, web database technologies, Oracle Database, and Internet communications and protocols including TCP/IP

Aptitude and interest in learning and becoming proficient in Salesforce's programming languages APEX and Visualforce

Excellent communications skills both written and verbal

General familiarity with other Internet standard operating systems and programming languages

Familiarity with modern and legacy CRM protocols and database technology is preferred

