The George Mason University Office of Admissions is seeking a highly motivated and versatile individual for a part-time position as an Operations Specialist. The Admissions Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The primary duties of this position are structured and computer-based. Duties include: processing and reviewing college transcripts and exam scores, data-entry, and other duties as assigned.



Required Qualifications:

Possess strong professional communication skills;

Extremely detail-oriented;

Able to multitask in a deadline-driven environment;

Able to handle confidential information with the highest levels of discretion;

Quick learner;

Apply policy and regulations to individual situations; and

Work independently with the ability to know when to consult or ask questions.

