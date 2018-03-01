Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM



The Information Systems and Operations Management (ISOM) area of the School of Business at George Mason University has a Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor (non-tenure track) Faculty appointment open for a qualified individual to teach primarily Management Information Systems (MIS) courses starting August 2018. The initial appointment is for one academic year, subsequent renewals are based on performance, programmatic needs, and budgetary constraints. This is a full-time position with benefits. Rank assignment is contingent on level and type of experience and education. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. This position does not support work visa sponsorship.

George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The standard teaching load for this position is 24 credits per year (4:4). A lower load may be possible if the candidates qualifications meet relevant criteria in the schools workload policy. Summer teaching for additional compensation may be available upon successful renewal of term contract. Additional responsibilities include service to the ISOM Area, the School of Business, the University and the profession, such as student mentoring, committees, and interfacing with students and the business community.



Required Qualifications:

Graduate degree (i.e., M.S.) in MIS or a related discipline.;

Possess the academic and professional credentials to effectively teach undergraduate MIS courses; and

Good citizenship in terms of service is critical as is the ability to work well with colleagues. Preferred Qualifications:

Ph.D. in MIS or related discipline;

Credentials that enable the candidate to teach a wide variety of courses among both the core and elective MIS courses in the undergraduate ISOM major; and

Ability to teach specialized IS courses in the graduate programs. These courses are offered in the M.S. in Technology Management and M.B.A. programs.

The ISOM area consists of 12 OM and IS tenure-track faculty members, and nine-term faculty members. They have published their research in top-tier business journals, and have won several college- and university-level teaching awards. They also serve in editorial roles across leading academic journals in their fields.Dedicated to excellence in teaching and research, the School of Business educates future business leaders through world-class, innovative academic programs and strategic business partnerships. Ranked among the top 100 undergraduate business school programs and part-time M.B.A. programs by the, the School of Business is accredited in both business and accounting by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Faculty are deeply engaged in the regional, national and international business communities; and their academic expertise combined with real-world experience provides a bridge in the classroom from academic theory to business practice.George Mason University is the largest public research university in Virginia, with an enrollment of approximately 35,000 students studying in over 200 degree programs. Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in a range of academic fields. It is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classifications of Institutes of Higher Education. Mason stands at the doorstep of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, with unmatched geographical access to a number of federal agencies and national laboratories. The northern Virginia business community includes a large number of Fortune 500 companies. In addition to its 677-acre main campus in Fairfax, Mason has campuses in Arlington and Prince William counties in Virginia, as well as an international campus in Songdo, Korea.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7266z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information. In their cover letter, candidates should identify their preferred courses from the slate of undergraduate MIS courses, and the relevant graduate courses if applicable. A description of courses and recent syllabi can be found at: * Undergraduate MIS courses http://business.gmu.edu/undergraduate/courses/; * M.S. in Technology Management courses http://business.gmu.edu/masters-in-technology-management/curriculum/; * M.B.A. http://business.gmu.edu/mba-programs/curriculum/courses-syllabi/; and * Information about the ISOM Area may be found at: http://business.gmu.edu/undergraduate/majors/isom/ Review of applications will begin on April 6, 2018, and continue until the position is filled.

