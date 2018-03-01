Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Coordinator, Off-Campus Student Services



The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Coordinator for Student Success for Off-Campus Student Services. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



George Mason University is an innovative, public, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in a range of academic fields. Located in the heart of northern Virginias technology corridor near Washington, D.C., the university attracts a diverse and talented student body of over 36,000. The university—its enrollment, academic programs, facilities and services—is expanding, as is its reputation. George Mason is an institution providing tremendous opportunity for students, faculty and staff.



Responsibilities: The Coordinator provides active management outreach, advising, and intervention for incoming and current off-campus students. The position is comprised of six main components: (1) recruitment, development, and supervision of the undergraduate Off-Campus Advisor team; (2) creating and executing targeted outreach efforts to incoming off-campus freshmen, transfer students, and other special populations to increase sense of belonging and retention; (3) creating and executing interventions, programs, and initiatives for off-campus students identified as “at-risk” through the university early alert system; (4) creating and executing outreach and education for students transitioning off-campus, including lease education, roommate mediation, and basic budgeting; (5) overseeing the social media and other marketing efforts; and (6) assessment and analysis of student data and trends.



Working together with the Associate Director and a dynamic team of student leaders, this position will provide important leadership in the retention and student success of Masons 27,000 off-campus students. As a professional staff member, the incumbent will have administrative responsibilities, such as budget management, professional development, and collaborating with campus partners.



Additionally, it is important that the individual maintains active participation in key professional organizations relevant to the position.



Required Qualifications: Masters degree in higher education, student personnel, counseling or a related field; strong working knowledge of renting off-campus properties; student leadership and training; and experience working with students in transition. It is vital that candidates possess exceptional interpersonal, oral and written communication skills and have experience in creating and managing print, electronic and Web publications. A qualified candidate will have highly developed organizational management and problem-solving skills, and must work accurately and efficiently in order to meet a multitude of deadlines and responsibilities. Candidates will have demonstrated leadership abilities, and must have a commitment to diversity and be comfortable working within diverse populations.



Preferred Qualifications: 1-3 years of related professional experience

